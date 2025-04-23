EDITION
BETC Paris
Advertising Agency
Paris, France
https://betc.com/fr/
newbiz@betc.com
(+33) 1 56 41 35 00
PART OF
32
TH
All TIME
IMMORTALS LEAGUE
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
People
Associated companies
Work of the Week: 04/07/25
04/07/2025
Heetch Puts Ride Hailing Prices Under the Microscope
01/07/2025
Strava and Distance Put Sport at the Heart of Style with Fashion Extravaganza
01/07/2025
L’Oréal Turns Sustainability into Desirable Beauty Ritual
27/06/2025
Work of the Week: 20/06/25
20/06/2025
Work of the Week: 13/06/25
14/06/2025
Hélène Daubert Joins BETC and POP as VP Create
13/06/2025
Decathlon Campaign Makes the Thrill of Sports Affordable
12/06/2025
Alpine Celebrates 70 Years with an Epic Film Tribute to Lightness
10/06/2025
Havas' 2025 Cannes Contenders
10/06/2025
Tripel Karmeliet Raises a Glass to the Art of Breaking Convention
06/06/2025
Citroën Crafts a Crazy World for Ami Launch
02/06/2025
