L’Oréal Turns Sustainability into Desirable Beauty Ritual

L’Oréal, the global leader in beauty, unveils its first worldwide multi-brand, multi-category campaign: 'Join the Refill Movement', created with BETC Corporate. Launched on World Refill Day (June 16th), the campaign unites iconic brands including Yves Saint Laurent, Prada, Lancôme, La Roche-Posay, Kérastase, L’Oréal Professionnel and L’Oréal Paris to promote refillable beauty as a desirable beauty ritual. As a pioneer in refillable beauty – including fragrance, makeup, skincare, and haircare – L’Oréal and its brands are calling everyone to join the movement and have together a positive impact.



The campaign delivers a bold message through a visually militant and stylish aesthetic. Each key visual features a raised hand – adorned with nail art, bold jewellery, tailored pieces, and holding a refillable product – evoking both pride and protest. Captured by the photography duo Studios Mimi and brought to life in film by director Paul de Chassy, the campaign’s look is a modern visual manifesto.

The handwritten, paint-like typography of 'Join the Refill Movement' brings an urgent, human touch, echoing activist posters and cultural movements.

By merging luxury codes with sustainability call-to-action, L’Oréal and BETC Corporate proves that refillable can be both responsible and desirable.

“It’s the beginning of a virtuous movement - to more brands, more believers, and to everyone who knows we shine even brighter when we care for our planet.” said Mercedes Erra, BETC, founder.

“This campaign brings together some of our most iconic brands to invite consumers everywhere to Join The Refill Movement,” explains Blanca Juti, chief corporate affairs and engagement officer at L’Oréal. “We’d love consumers around the world to experience how easy and rewarding it is to make the switch to refills and incorporate them into their regular beauty routines.”

Rolling out across digital, social, and in-store platforms in many countries, the campaign educates consumers on the simplicity and benefits of refilling, encouraging everyone to adopt refillable products as a new beauty standard.



For L’Oreal, the world leading beauty company, this campaign is the first global multi-brand, multi-category, multi-channel campaign.

