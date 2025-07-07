CANAL+ Reminds AI of Human Imagination

Convinced that humans are at the heart of creativity, CANAL+ is unveiling its new brand campaign with a film that reflects its perception of the use of artificial intelligence: a powerful tool to support creativity. For the global media and entertainment group, artificial intelligence can amplify creative ideas, develop or export them, but can never replace them.



Produced in partnership with the BETC agency, the campaign is the culmination of an unprecedented experiment led by CANAL+ with the support of OBVIOUS, a collective whose work focuses on where AI and art meet.



Conceived as an immersive work, the film, lasting one minute 28 seconds, 60 or 45 seconds depending on the format, questions the limits of artificial intelligence by contrasting them with all the richness of human creativity.

With this campaign, CANAL+ is making clear its position on the subject of artificial intelligence by defending a strong conviction that's driven it since its early days: the power of creation and imagination.

While placing technological innovation at the heart of its development, CANAL+ wants to remind us of the essence of imagination: a precious, delicate living substance specific to the human species, which is cultivated, shared and protected. In an era of developing artificial intelligence, the group believes it has never been more necessary to preserve our imagination, and reaffirms its brand signature: you can't trust just anyone with your imagination.



Launched on June 6th, the campaign, entitled R0_B0+, will be supported by a large-scale tri-media arrangement, allowing the brand to reach close to 178 million contacts with 95% coverage in the 25-49 age group.

