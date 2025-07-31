Hire a Sheep to Tend to Your Lawn with Leroy Merlin

Mowing your lawn without petrol, pollution, noise, and with a sheep. It's now possible, thanks to Plan Bêêê, a new service offered by Leroy Merlin in partnership with Greensheep and orchestrated by BETC Fullsix. An ecological and poetic alternative to the lawnmower, designed to reconcile nature and everyday life.



Plan Bêêê : the new generation of mowing



Since June 4th, in 23 French departments, lawnmowers have been banned between noon and 4 pm. The aim is to reduce noise pollution and limit emissions from petrol lawnmowers. Leroy Merlin has responded with an innovative idea: domestic eco-grazing.



More sustainable, quieter, more lively: with Plan Bêêê, Leroy Merlin and its agency BETC Fullsix are reinventing outdoor maintenance by offering a mowing service using sheep or goats, previously reserved for businesses or local authorities, now available to individuals.

"We are used to launching campaigns that make a lot of noise... This time, with Plan Bêêê, our greatest success is precisely the silence." said Ivan Beczkowski, president and chief creative officer, BETC Fullsix.

An environmentally friendly and appealing service



• Less CO2: eco-grazing reduces the carbon footprint compared to a petrol mower.



• Natural fertilisation: the droppings naturally enrich the soil.



• No green waste: the sheep consume what they cut.



• Enhanced biodiversity: pollinating insects and insectivorous birds are protected.



• Zero noise: no more noise pollution, even during rest hours.



A concrete commitment to more sustainable housing



This initiative is fully in line with Leroy Merlin's approach, supported by BETC Fullsix: offering more sustainable products, services and solutions to reduce the impact of our homes and adapt them to a changing world.

"Plan Bêêê embodies our ambition: to make sustainable development concrete and desirable for everyone. By offering eco-grazing to individuals, we are putting nature back at the heart of everyday life." said Florent Quelquejay, garden market director at Leroy Merlin.

A turnkey solution, supervised by professionals



The service is offered in partnership with Greensheep, France's leading network of independent shepherds. The sheep and goats come from local farms, and each assignment is supervised by a local professional who ensures the animals' well-being:



• Adjusting the number of animals according to the surface area



• No sheep are ever left alone



• Installation of shelters and water troughs



• Referral to a veterinarian to ensure proper care



With Plan Bêêê, let nature do the work and enjoy a garden that is maintained in a more responsible, quiet and innovative way.

