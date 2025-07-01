Heetch Puts Ride Hailing Prices Under the Microscope

With the ride-hailing landscape increasingly clouded by confusing promo codes and fleeting flash deals, one question continues to loom large for riders: which service actually offers the best value?

Enter Heetch, the independent French ride-hailing platform that’s positioning itself not just as an alternative to giants like Uber and Bolt— but as the most affordable option on the market. With a focus on the often-overlooked suburban areas, Heetch has committed to a more transparent and equitable pricing model, and now, it’s ready to back that up with data.

The brand’s latest move is the launch of levtclemoinscher.com, a live fare comparison tool that strips away the smoke and mirrors of discount-based pricing. The site pits Heetch directly against Uber and Bolt, using real-time fares without the influence of promo codes. The result? Heetch is, on average, 33% cheaper than Uber.

No more standing on the curb toggling between apps. Riders now have one clear choice — and a way to verify it.

“Heetch is the cheapest ride-hailing service in France. And it’s not a gimmick — it’s a deliberate choice. Thanks to an optimized cost structure, the platform can offer the lowest fares to passengers while maintaining the lowest commission rate for drivers. That’s what a fair model looks like.” remarked Simon Dabadie, managing director Europe, Heetch

To drive the point home, Heetch has launched a bold new campaign with creative agency BETC Paris, built around a single-minded — and slightly absurd — premise: repetition works. The campaign features a static image of a car… then the same image again… and again. Each iteration delivers the same message in a slightly different way: Heetch is the cheapest ride-hailing app.

“In this campaign, every excuse is a good one to say it again: Heetch is the cheapest. While others try to look cheaper at specific moments through promotional offers, Heetch simply is cheaper. At a red light, in the rain, even on a keychain — always cheaper.” commented Olivier Aumard, executive creative director, BETC Paris

“There’s a strong claim here — but only if it gets heard. Talking about price in a way that’s both fresh and engaging was the real creative challenge. The goal? To make people want to hear about pricing again. That’s the ambition this campaign shares.” said Renaud Berthe, CMO, Heetch

The campaign, rolled out with media agency Havas Edge, ran across Greater Paris from April 21 to May 12, using OOH, digital, and branded activations to amplify Heetch’s central claim.

While many platforms rely on discount gimmicks, Heetch is betting on sustained affordability as the foundation of a fairer ride-hailing economy — one that works for both passengers and drivers alike.

For those tired of unpredictable pricing and marketing tricks, Heetch offers a refreshingly simple answer — and invites everyone to compare for themselves at levtclemoinscher.com.

