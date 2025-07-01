senckađ
Strava and Distance Put Sport at the Heart of Style with Fashion Extravaganza

01/07/2025
With the help of the BETC agency, Distance and Strava crash Paris Fashion Week by launching 'The CatRace'

Paris Fashion Week 2025 kicked off on Tuesday, June 24, and since then, the heart of the capital has been buzzing with excitement. The fashion extravaganza brings together all its fans for a week of shows from the biggest fashion houses. And for several years now, it has not been uncommon to see the world of haute couture appropriating the codes of sportswear on the catwalks, in a context where sport itself seems far removed.

With the help of the BETC agency, Distance and Strava have decided to put sport back at the heart of sportswear by launching The CatRace: the first fashion show where the models don't walk the catwalk... they run.

Rather than presenting the looks on supermodels strutting their clothes in style, the running-specialised concept store and the famous sports app unveiled outfits in real-life conditions: on exhausted athletes having just finished an energetic race. And on the catwalk, models were replaced by top athletes.

"Fashion Week was the perfect time to confront Distance's values with the world of fashion, whose vision of sportswear is often very far removed from sport itself." said Guillaume Pontier, co-founder of Distance.

An audience of fashion aficionados and select guests attended this high-energy show, which lasted less than a minute, with the different looks passing by at unexpected pace, leaving the audience no time to get bored.

“For us, it was obvious to build a bridge between the creative professions of fashion and the world of sports, particularly during this culturally significant period in France and internationally.” said Grégory Vermersch - Strava EMEA lead.

The outfits, created by fashion stylist Stephy Galvani, are obviously inspired by the world of running. Nylon, tulle, polyester, laces, bags, straps... the materials and accessories reinterpret sports elements to rethink sportswear with a haute couture vision.

“Putting sportswear into action during a fashion show seemed obvious. That's how it's meant to be experienced.” said Stephy Galvani, fashion designer.

The event, as well as the campaign, was produced by Soldats, with Guillaume Allantaz directing and photographing, bringing an aesthetic vision that breaks with the classic codes of fashion show recap videos.

“We wanted to put sports back into sportswear with Distance, while still merging fashion and sports. And there is no better partner than Strava to bring this mission to life and reinforce this brand promise.” said Damien Clanet, associate director at BETC.

The show, which was obviously too fast to fully enjoy on site, will soon be available on @distanceathletics Instagram, with a slow-motion replay to have time to discover Distance's various outfits, which are undoubtedly fashionable. The lookbook, which will soon be available on Distance's social media platforms, will also put sport in the spotlight, once again showing the brand's values.

