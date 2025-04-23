EDITION
Droga5 ANZ, part of Accenture Song
Agency
Sydney, Australia
https://droga5.com.au/
marcella.balestrini@droga5.com
+61 2 9005 5000
Droga5 Appoints ANZ Co-ECDs
16/06/2025
Droga5's 2025 Cannes Contenders
11/06/2025
AUNZ Cannes Contenders 2025
10/06/2025
Simon Lee, Hilary Badger, and Shelley Friesen Pick AUNZ’s May Work of the Month
05/06/2025
How Droga5's Streaker Spot Nailed 50 Years of SBS Audacity
03/06/2025
Droga5, Accenture Song Media Win Highly-Coveted Optus Account
03/06/2025
Michael McEwan Wants to Experiment And Become “A Shining Example” At Droga5 Melbourne
25/05/2025
AUNZ Wins Big at D&AD 2025 With Bold, Purpose-Led Work
23/05/2025
Michael McEwan Appointment "Lifting the Bar" for Droga5 Melbourne: Matt Michael
21/05/2025
Work of the Week: 16/05/25
16/05/2025
AUNZ Work of the Week: SBS and Droga5
15/05/2025
Full Frontal Nudity? SBS and Droga5 Prove ‘We Go There’ In Explicit Ad That Can Only Be Seen On SBS
14/05/2025
Load more
