NRMA Unveils Brand Film ‘The Lighthouse’ To Celebrate 100 Years of Helping Australians

25/08/2025
A lighthouse operator serving his community is at the centre of the Accenture Song and Good Oil campaign, LBB’s Tom Loudon reports

A lighthouse operator working to illuminate his community during an unexpected blackout is at the centre of a brand film celebrating 100 years of the NRMA.

Developed with Accenture Song, the film was directed by Good Oil’s Gary Freedman, and aims to signal the insurance brand’s ongoing ambition to help, protect, and prepare Australians, and builds on the ‘A Help Company’ positioning.

The film -- the first in a run of work to come -- is set to a fresh version of The Beatles’ classic track, ‘Help!’, a song which has been used to promote the brand platform since last year.

Sally Kiernan, NRMA Insurance’s executive marketing manager, said the brand has a proud history of protecting Australians when it matters.

“Entering our next century as ‘A Help Company’, we have a firm focus on how we will continue to help protect and prepare customers and communities today and into the future,” she said.

“We look forward to introducing new initiatives in our centenary year to support that ambition.

“‘The Lighthouse’ celebrates our heritage of help while making a bold statement about our future. It is a metaphor for how even small acts of help can scale into something powerful and far-reaching.”

Matt Michael, Accenture Song ANZ’s marketing practice lead, and CEO of Droga5 ANZ, added the agency’s partnership with NRMA is built on a shared belief that brands have a responsibility to act, not just speak.

“‘A Help Company’ is more than a campaign,” he explained.

“It’s a platform that represents NRMA Insurance’s commitment to helping Australians through its core products and services as well as its education, community impact and advocacy initiatives. We’re proud to help bring this next chapter to life, starting with ‘The Lighthouse.’”

The film will be supported by a multi-channel creative rollout across outdoor, digital and print, in partnership with Initiative.

NRMA appointed Accenture Song to drive its end-to-end customer experience early last year in a process led by chief customer and marketing officer Michelle Klein. In June, Michelle announced she would be joining Westpac as chief growth and marketing officer, following Annabel Fribence’s move to McDonald’s. Michelle starts in the role next month.

