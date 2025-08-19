100+ People in 10 Countries Moved "Past The Postcard" to Make Tourism Australia's 'Come And Say G'Day'

Tourism Australia's ‘Come And Say G’day’ campaign features localised spots targeting key international markets and starring the likes of Robert Irwin and Nigella Lawson.

Created by Accenture Song’s Droga5 ANZ and Exit Films, and directed by Stefan Hunt, the campaign features a series of ads each featuring a celebrity with a connection to Australia, rather than pushing one asset with one talent across Tourism Australia’s target markets.

To dive into the campaign, LBB spoke with Damon Stapleton, co-chief creative officer of Droga5 ANZ, part of Accenture Song, and Leah Churchill-Brown, executive producer, Exit Australia.





LBB> Having inherited the 'Come and Say G’day' platform from M+C Saatchi, what was your starting point creatively?

Damon> There were two main things we had to achieve. Firstly, evolve and add more meaning to the existing platform that was so well received for Chapter One. Secondly, develop a new campaign strategy which led us to executing creative a very different way.





LBB> Can you talk us through the insights (like the romance driver in China) that most directly influenced creative direction?

Damon> We worked extremely closely with the insights team at Tourism Australia and then our colleagues globally to understand the market drivers of each individual country as well as the nuance of the various cultures when it comes to what people want from a travel experience. This was the bedrock the creative executions were built on.





LBB> This campaign spans multiple countries, talent, and storylines. What were the biggest challenges in bringing it all together?

Damon> It is a balancing act of weaving the specific stories with one narrative that resonates with all markets. You want beats that make a story entertaining and surprising all the way through for each market. But you also want a single story that is cohesive for all countries including Australia. You could say it is a very beautiful puzzle.





LBB> The campaign also involved shooting with international celebrities, across multiple markets, often with tight timeframes. What was the biggest logistical challenge for the Exit Films team?

Leah> Production pulled off the impossible (once again) and I can’t thank them enough. What they did so well was precision planning without killing spontaneity, so when the celebs stepped on set, the energy felt alive, not mechanical.







LBB> How did you approach keeping it consistent while allowing each execution to feel local and unique?

Leah> We anchored everything to one clear heartbeat: travellers’ stories grounded in something uniquely Australian. Once that spine was strong, the tone was our glue. That mix of Aussie wit, warmth, and playfulness ran through every film, so even as the stories shifted, the spirit stayed consistent.





LBB> In what ways did working with localised celebrity talent change the creative process compared to using a single global spokesperson?

Damon> When you are talking to different countries and cultures authenticity and relevance are vital. Localised celebrity talent was a very simple and powerful way to achieve this. I also think it added moments and layers to the story for all the different audiences and markets, which I think makes the work more effective and more entertaining.





LBB> How did you ensure each market's ads could stand alone, while still clearly being part of the same campaign?

Damon> The most important thing was knowing what experiences and content would appeal to each market. We paired that with a universal truth about travel to Australia that is relevant to all markets. Also, of great importance was working closely with our agencies and teams in these specific markets to ensure that the talent, the story and the message were authentic and true for their specific ads.





LBB> Tourism marketing often tries to cram everything in: Beaches, cities, food, culture. This work leans more into character-driven storytelling. What did that shift mean for you as filmmakers?

Leah> It meant we could move past the postcard and into something human. By focusing on character and story, we created tales that felt lived-in, emotional, witty, and something you’d actually want to tell your mates back home about.





LBB> Now that the work is rolling out, what part of the campaign are you proudest of from a craft or storytelling perspective?

Damon> I think it would be the effort of over 100 people in over 10 different countries. To get something this cohesive, multi-faceted and entertaining for a global audience takes a massive amount of effort and care. We will always be proud of that and it’s definitely something all of Australia can be proud of too.

