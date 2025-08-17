Accenture Song ANZ's Fabio Buresti Promoted to Lead Strategy Across Creative and Digital

Accenture Song ANZ has appointed Fabio Buresti to the role of managing director of customer strategy and design and digital products lead, expanding his leadership remit across the region.

In this newly-broadened role, Fabio will lead a connected strategy function across Accenture Song ANZ, bringing together design, digital product innovation, and brand strategy.

His remit will now encompass strategy across Song’s design and digital offerings as well as that of its creative agency Droga5 ANZ, ensuring clients a streamlined path toward purpose-led, technology-enabled, and creatively supercharged brand experiences.

Fabio's appointment signals a new chapter in the evolution of strategy at Accenture Song ANZ. With AI and emerging technologies transforming how brands connect with people, he will embed a deeper integration of creativity, data, and design into Droga5 ANZ’s approach with the ambition to create work that is not just effective in the moment, but influential for years to come.

Fabio said, "Our opportunity is turning what brands stand for into what they’re known for. Not just in campaigns, but in real experiences, people can see, touch and use. I’m excited to bring strategy, design, and technology together, so purpose becomes a commercial lever that drives growth and moves people.”

Alongside his continued leadership of the design and digital products practice in ANZ, Fabio will partner with clients to amplify the strategic and creative impact Song delivers to their businesses.

He will also accelerate the infusion of advanced AI capabilities into both Song and Droga5 ANZ’s operations, with the aim of making Droga5 ANZ one of the most AI-enabled creative agencies in the region.

With more than two decades of experience in brand, product, and customer strategy, Fabio has been instrumental in shaping Accenture Song’s design-led, future-ready approach in ANZ. His expanded remit underscores Song’s commitment to evolving brand-building for a new era -- one where creativity, technology, and long-term thinking are inseparable.

Matt Michael, CEO Droga5 ANZ and marketing practice lead Accenture Song ANZ said, “Fabio was instrumental to the sharp strategic offering that made The Monkeys, now Droga5 ANZ, so potent over the past 18 years and shaped so many iconic creative moments. It is why it is so exciting to have him in this role to provide an elevated view on strategy for both Song and Droga5 ANZ.”