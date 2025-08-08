senckađ
AUNZ Work of the Week: Tourism Australia and Droga5

08/08/2025
Each instalment is tailored to its audience while retaining the warm, welcoming tone for which people know the original, writes LBB's Tess Connery-Britten

From Droga5 and Exit Films, Tourism Australia’s latest instalment of ‘Come and Say G’day’ is simultaneously recognisable and brand new-feeling. A recognised line, a familiar mascot in Ruby the Kangaroo, and a new storytelling approach and series of celebrity faces.

This is the first time Tourism Australia has launched market-specific campaigns, kicking off with China followed by roll outs in India, the US, UK, Japan, Germany, and South Korea.

Each instalment is tailored to its audience while retaining the warm, welcoming tone for which people know the original.

Whether it’s Nigella Lawson reminiscing about the Margaret River or “the Timothée Chalamet of China,” Yosh Yu, unpacking trinkets from his Aussie travels, each spot leans into what makes Australia meaningful to each market.

Also, it’s finally corrected the old “shrimp on the barbie” line – they’re prawns, and every Aussie knows it. 

As Tourism Australia CMO Susan Coghill told LBB, it’s all about “compound creativity and the power of consistency.” This campaign shows both in full force.

