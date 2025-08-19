senckađ
news
Droga5 ANZ Wins University of Auckland

19/08/2025
The first campaigns for the university are already in development

Droga5 ANZ, part of Accenture Song, has been appointed the new creative and strategic partner for the University of Auckland, New Zealand’s leading university and one of the most future-focused institutions in the Southern Hemisphere.

The partnership spans marketing strategy, creative development, and brand storytelling, across Aotearoa and key international markets — all aimed at helping students thrive in a rapidly evolving world.

The creative collaboration is now underway, with the first campaigns already in development.

NZ Lead of Accenture Song and CEO, Droga5 Aotearoa, Storm Day said,  “Our team couldn’t be more excited to go back to university. The University of Auckland is an icon in Aotearoa and a beacon for ambitious, curious thinkers. This partnership lets us help shape what that means for the next generation.”

Droga5 ANZ chief strategy officer Stevie Weber added, “Universities are where big ideas are born, so it’s a perfect fit. The University of Auckland is full of people trying to change the world. Our job is to make sure UoA is the world’s most influential university.”

University of Auckland associate director of marketing, Sarah Kenny, said, “Education is the ultimate act of optimism. We wanted a partner who thinks as boldly as we do about the future, and Droga5 stood out for their insight into what makes people curious and how they want to learn.”

