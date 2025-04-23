EDITION
72andSunny LA
Advertising Agency
Los Angeles, USA
http://www.72andsunny.com/
meghan.hubert@72andsunny.com
+1 310 215 9009
PART OF
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
Associated companies
72andSunny Promotes Maria Galleriu to International Executive Strategy Director
09/06/2025
Zillow Real Estate Helps WNBA Star Aliyah Boston Buy Her First Home
16/05/2025
72andSunny LA Promotes 14 Creatives, Names Four New GCDs
30/04/2025
CarMax Selects 72andSunny Los Angeles as Creative Agency of Record
09/04/2025
Meet the Super Bowl LIX Creative MVPs
18/02/2025
Jalen Green Brings His Own Unique Flavour on and off the Court in NBA Spot from Wingstop
14/02/2025
Christopher Kouros Disrupts the Norm as a Quirky Scientist in Viral e.l.f. Campaign
11/02/2025
Best of the Super Bowl: LBB Americas’ Favourite Big Game Ads of 2025
10/02/2025
NFL Pays Tribute to the Evolution of Girls’ High School Sports in Big Game Ad
10/02/2025
Unleashing the Power of VFX: Blacksmith's Work on Diablo IV Trailer
30/01/2025
Indeed on Job Search Absurdities and How, “The World Can Work Better”
07/01/2025
You've Always Got Options with Medical Booking Platform Zocdoc
03/01/2025
