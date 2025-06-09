72andSunny Promotes Maria Galleriu to International Executive Strategy Director

Left to right: Maria Galleriu, international executive strategy director and Chris Kay, international president

​72andSunny has promoted homegrown strategy leader Maria Galleriu to the role of international executive strategy director, effective immediately. Reporting to chief strategy officer Bryan Smith, Maria will oversee strategy for 72andSunny’s growing global offices outside the U.S., and manage the strategic work for its global clients and pitches in partnership with Chris Kay, the international president.

Maria joined the agency in 2014; this is the fifth elevation in her tenure at the company, and proof of her relentless drive for strategic excellence. As partners look to 72andSunny to pitch for next-generation global business, Maria’s strong shorthand with clients and 72andSunny’s global network is a needed accelerator.

“Maria has an unrivalled knowledge and belief in the possibilities of global creativity. We met nearly ten years ago and it's an absolute joy to be able to build this next stage of 72andSunny’s international growth together,” said Chris Kay. “She absolutely embodies our core DNA of optimism and plays to win like no other. I can’t wait to champion the best of 72andSunny across our global network of clients as Maria’s partner.”

The role of International executive strategy director is a new role for 72andSunny, created in response to the rapid growth experienced by the agency’s international offices beyond the U.S. fuelled by global clients including e.l.f. Cosmetics, Adobe, Zurich Insurance, Indeed, and Google. Prospective and established partners are looking to go global in a modern way: built on insight, innovation and creative system thinking that combines the best of global and localised marketing in a symbiotic way.

“I’m thrilled for the opportunity to step into this new role at a defining moment for 72andSunny’s global network,” said Maria Galleriu, international executive strategy director. “72andSunny has been an incredible platform for personal growth; I’m energised to help fuel a new era of creative excellence for the agency’s international offices.”

“Maria isn’t just a brilliant strategist. She’s an entrepreneur, a teacher, and a diplomat,” said Bryan Smith, 72andSunny’s chief strategy officer. “And she’s perfectly cast to develop our next generation of international strategists, build enduring global brands, and connect with audiences from all over. There’s no limit to what 72andSunny’s international offices can create with her as their strategic leader.”