CarMax's House Band Helps You Own the Car Selling Process

CarMax - the US' largest retailer of used cars - is shaping the future of car shopping with the launch of its new brand positioning and campaign, 'Wanna Drive?', developed in partnership with creative agency 72andSunny Los Angeles.



This marks the first joint campaign since 72andSunny Los Angeles was named CarMax’s creative agency of record, and the brand’s first major creative shift in years.



This is a pivotal brand moment for CarMax - one that goes beyond a single campaign. With “Wanna Drive?”, 72andSunny deliver a full-funnel creative vision and audience approach, using breakthrough creative to showcase our best-in-class omni-channel experience.

'Wanna Drive?' highlights CarMax’s commitment to delivering a more modern and empowering experience that puts the customer in the driver’s seat. This new tagline replaces 'The way car buying should be,' which has been used in some form for more than 20 years.

In the upbeat spots, the all-new CarMax House Band follows customers from start to finish in their car-buying and -selling journeys, singing feel-good anthems that celebrate every step of the way.

“Partnering with CarMax to launch an entirely new brand platform has been one of those dream collaborations - a joyful blend of ambition, trust, and fun,” said Maddie McDowell, group creative director, 72andSunny Los Angeles. “Together, we reimagined every touchpoint to reflect a bold promise: the customer is in control here. The new tagline, ‘Wanna Drive?’ says it all. It’s not just an invitation - it’s a mindset. This is a brand tossing over the keys and saying, ‘So, how do you want to do this?’”

“CarMax is entering a bold new chapter and we’re ready to share it proudly with the world,” said Sarah Lane, CMO, CarMax. “This is a defining brand moment, one that transcends a single campaign. Our new brand positioning celebrates what customers love most about shopping with us: feeling empowered to do it their way. We’re bringing fresh energy to our brand while staying true to what has always set us apart - honesty, integrity, and innovation.”

