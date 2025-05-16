Zillow Real Estate Helps WNBA Star Aliyah Boston Buy Her First Home

A new social-first content series from Zillow follows WNBA star Aliyah Boston of the Indiana Fever on her journey to buy her first home.



The series, created with agency partner 72andSunny, offers a genuine look at the steps it takes to purchase your first home, and the ways Zillow’s tools and partners make achieving this milestone as simple and seamless as possible. Throughout the series, Boston is seen connecting with a Zillow Premier Agent partner to help guide her buying journey from search to closing, using Zillow’s Buyability tool to understand what she can afford, and more.

“Buying a home is about more than just real estate – it’s about turning dreams into reality. Partnering with Aliyah Boston on this milestone was a powerful moment. Her journey shows how the right tools, the right agent, and the right support – just like the right team – can make all the difference. We’re proud Zillow could be part of such a special chapter in her life.” said Beverly Jackson, vice president, brand and product marketing, Zillow.

"The path to a first home is different for everyone. And Aliyah's journey home is particularly special. Everyone’s journey to homeownership is unique, and Aliyah’s is truly inspiring. From leaving St. Thomas for Boston as a child to pursue her love of basketball, to winning a National Championship and going Pro, her story is anything but ordinary. It was such a joy to team up with Aliyah and Zillow to go through every step of her journey home." said Bryan Rowles, executive creative director and partner, 72andSunny.



The work launches on May 17th across Zillow’s social media channels. This date also marks the official start of the WNBA season, and episodes will be released throughout the season culminating with a series finale on 7/19 – official date of the WNBA All Star game which will take place on the Fever’s home court.

