72andSunny Amsterdam
Advertising Agency
Amsterdam, Netherlands
http://www.72andsunny.com/
fergus.waddell@72andsunny.com
+31 20 218 2400
PART OF
72andSunny Unveils European Strategy Studio
19/03/2025
Mediahuis Names 72andSunny Amsterdam as Branding Partner
04/02/2025
The Big Think: Heaven Knows We’re Miserable Now
20/01/2025
Fergus Waddell Joins 72andSunny Europe as Head of Growth
10/01/2025
TheSwitch and 72andSunny Create a Culturally Relevant Badge of Honour by Repurposing Dutch Tiles
13/03/2024
Chloë Sevigny Explores Her Multifaceted Identity in New Zalando Holiday Campaign
10/11/2023
Gritty Under Armour Campaign Honours the Perseverance of the Grind
13/10/2023
How Ad Agencies Helped Spread the Truth about the Ukrainian War
20/07/2022
Tech Company Square Turns the World Upside Down in Campaign from 72andSunny
08/06/2022
Cannes Contenders: 72andSunny’s Take on Its Top 10 Cannes Hopefuls
07/06/2022
Nebo and 72andSunny Bypass Russian Government Censorship with Torrents of Truth
07/06/2022
High Five: A Colourful Choice of Content
11/05/2022
