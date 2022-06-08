Tech Company Square Turns the World Upside Down in Campaign from 72andSunny

The tech company Square in partnership with 72andSunnyAmsterdam have created a campaign to drive awareness of the Square brand and the strength of its ecosystem of connected business tools in France.

At the heart of the new campaign, which was conceived to demonstrate how different elements of the Square ecosystem seamlessly connect together, are two 30-second films which feature a striking film technique to playfully represent how Square can help ties together of all sides of your business.

One film features a retail business, the other an interior design business. In both, the workspace of each business owner was recreated in a giant, rotating cube with every prop and piece of set dressing designed to be able to turn 360 degrees.

The store owner and designer were filmed trying to work in their room as the giant cube was turned. Using a specially-built rotating gimbal, filming took place at Bulgaria’s Nuboyana Studios, Sofia over ten days.

The films were directed by New York-based director Matvey Fiks, whose music videos and commercials projects include work for brands including Gucci, Versace, Genesis, Zara, Under Armour and Instagram. Music was specially composed by Guillaume Ferran, whose credits include TV series ‘Chronicles of the Sun’.

The creative idea is that Square’s ecosystem takes care of all sides of its customers’ business – a promise conveyed by use of the common French expression ‘c’est carre’.

The French word ‘carre’ means ‘square’ in English, the phrase is widely used to describe when something is all going well—where everything is under control—when all sides are taken care of, ‘c’est carre’.

A series of six-second product films to highlight Square’s ecosystem of connected business tools was also produced.

Executions span digital, print, social, DOOH and OOH. They also include a special placement at Paris metro station St Lazare which is comprised of a big wall execution, a panoramic OOH, and three digital animated screens.

72andSunnyAmsterdam is partnering with Square as it rolls out across Europe, creating campaigns across multiple markets.

72andSunny creative director Kyla Elliott said, “The creative task was really to highlight how a smart, complicated and incredibly useful set of products have all been made to work together, in a way that really captured people’s imaginations. We landed on the line first, which itself led us elegantly to the creative execution. Square’s team is collaborative, creative and always up for a challenge and we were very lucky to have Birth as production partners, who took on both the creative and technical aspects of the project with characteristic enthusiasm.”

Stephen Smythe, head of EU marketing at Square said, “Square has been in France less than a year and we wanted to raise awareness of our complete ecosystem of products, that help business owners across the country to manage all sides of their business. We are delighted with the new campaign which we hope will win the hearts and minds of entrepreneurs in France, showcasing our support for them with innovative and playful creative, and reassuring them, that with Square, ‘c’est carre’.”