Disaronno Taps 72andSunny Amsterdam to Lead Global Brand-Building Platform

​72andSunny Amsterdam has been selected to lead global brand-building efforts for Disaronno, one of the world's largest liqueur brands, following a competitive pitch.

Disaronno has seen a surge in popularity in recent years; 72andSunny Amsterdam will deliver a new brand platform and global campaign at a crucial moment in order to fuel that momentum and evolve the brand to meet younger generations’ brand needs. The work is expected to launch in 2026.

“We are thrilled to embark on this new creative journey with 72andSunny, whose strategic vision and creative sensibility truly captured the spirit of Disaronno,” said Luca Picotti, chief marketing officer of ILLVA Saronno, regarding the appointment. “As a brand with a rich heritage and global recognition, we are constantly looking for ways to evolve and stay relevant—especially with younger generations who seek authenticity, style, and meaning in the brands they choose. This new chapter of Disaronno and the partnership with 72andSunny aims to speak to them in a more contemporary and engaging way, while staying true to the essence that has made Disaronno an icon of Italian lifestyle.”

Added Simone Moessinger, ECD of 72andSunny said, “It’s rare that one gets the chance to work with this kind of legacy. Disaronno has been consistently championing and savouring the sweet moments in life since 1525. At 72andSunny we are excited to become the partner that will help Disaronno to win the next chapter: building a modern, global brand platform that connects with a new generation while honouring what’s made them iconic for centuries.”

Disaronno is Illva Saronno’s largest brand, with a presence in 160 countries worldwide. Illva Saronno’s portfolio includes a range of spirits and liqueurs, together with celebrated brands such as Tia Maria, Engine Gin, and The Busker Irish Whiskey.

The legend of Disaronno began in 1525, during one of the most creative periods in Italian history: the Renaissance. Artist Bernadino Luini, a pupil of Leonardo da Vinci, chose a beautiful local innkeeper as a model to depict the Madonna in one of his four main paintings – and as a mark of her gratitude, she prepared a special gift of a flask full of a fragrant, delicate amber-coloured liqueur.

Armando Potter, head of strategy for 72andSunny said, “At 72andSunny we believe optimism has the power to unlock possibilities for the world’s most ambitious brands. For Disaronno, that means rejuvenating what La Dolce Vita means for a younger generation that is more discerning and busier than ever. Among this generation, the sweet life hasn’t disappeared, it just needs to play by their rules, on their terms. Delivered with the distinct flavour and personality that only Disaronno can own.”

The appointment comes off the back of a series of other wins and organic client partnerships for 72andSunny in Amsterdam, including TikTok, e.l.f cosmetics and Zurich Insurance.

