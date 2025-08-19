72andSunny Amsterdam Hires Hollie Loxley as Managing Director

Above (left to right): Hollie Loxley managing director, Armando Potter head of strategy, Simone Moessinger executive creative director, 72andSunny Amsterdam.

Global creative company 72andSunny has appointed Hollie Loxley as the new managing director of 72andSunny Amsterdam. She takes up the role in August, reporting to international president Chris Kay, and joining Simone Moessinger, ECD, and Armando Potter, head of strategy to complete the Amsterdam leadership team.

Hollie joins from VML where she was managing director. Her brief in her new role at 72andSunny is to lead the office and supercharge growth, following new business wins and strong organic growth from e.l.f. Cosmetics, Zurich Insurance, Lingo, Disaronno, Indeed and TikTok. Her appointment is the latest in a string of senior appointments, among them Fergus Waddell as head of growth for Europe and Rui Ferreira as European strategy studio lead.

Chris Kay, international president for 72andSunny said, “The moment we met Hollie we knew we had found the perfect next generation European leader. She has a deep belief in the power of culture and creativity, she leads with humanity and smarts, she has a modern entrepreneurial gene and razor-sharp vision for the region, and has the right alchemy to partner with Simone and Armando to continue the momentum with the rest of our Amsterdam crew.”

Hollie brings a combination of strategic leadership, creative excellence and purpose-driven thinking to her new role. Known for her collaborative leadership style and ability to foster high-performing, inclusive cultures, she has consistently delivered work that moves both brands and people forward.

Over the course of her career, Hollie has helped shape iconic campaigns for global brands including Dove, UEFA and HSBC and she played a key role in the ‘This Girl Can’ campaign for Sport England, which has earned over 20 Cannes Lions across the past decade. Her passion for inclusive creativity also led to a groundbreaking partnership with Penguin and Aardman, developing the StorySign app, which helps deaf children learn to read – a project that won eight Cannes Lions.

Prior to VML, Hollie was managing director of Havas London, and before that she spent nine years at FCB Inferno, latterly as managing partner and head of account management. She is relocating from London to Amsterdam for her new role.

Hollie said, “I’m incredibly excited to join the talented team at 72andSunny Amsterdam. The agency’s bold creativity, collaborative spirit, and focus on work that moves culture forward is exactly why 72andSunny leads with impact. I look forward to building on its strong foundation and helping shape what’s next — for our clients, our people, and the work.”

