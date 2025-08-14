Untold Fable Hires Lynsey Hossman to Lead US Commercial Growth

​Untold Fable – a tech-powered production company on a mission to drive greater diversity, equity and inclusion within advertising – has hired former BENlabs senior director Lynsey Hossman as its new client partnerships director.

Lynsey, an accomplished leader in brand partnerships and influencer marketing at companies including Linqia and Condé Nast, will be responsible for leading the company’s commercial growth across the US market – forging new partnerships with brands and agencies and expanding its footprint in the region.

Part of the AnalogFolk Group, Untold Fable connects brands to a global network of over 6,000 filmmakers across 100+ countries to create authentic, culturally relevant content for clients including Nike, L’Oréal, and Bumble. The global company integrates diversity and inclusion into every stage of the production cycle, providing proprietary technology to help clients track crew representation and meet their DE&I goals.

With a proven track record of driving revenue and spearheading strategic growth, Lynsey will play a key role in Untold Fable’s expansion into the US market. She joins Untold Fable from Linqia, where she served as Lead Brand Partner, helping major brands drive measurable results using proprietary technology and creator partnerships.

Prior to that, Lynsey was senior director of client development at BENlabs, where she helped brands integrate into entertainment content through AI-driven solutions.

Lynsey was also VP, sales at Cadence13, where she built partnerships for over 100 podcasts, and has held senior roles at Rachel Zoe, Nylon Media and Condé Nast, focusing on brand sponsorships and integrated marketing campaigns.

Based in AnalogFolk’s Brooklyn office, she will report directly to Untold Fable CEO Kate Tancred, who is based in the company’s headquarters in London, and AnalogFolk's US MD Megan Murray.

She is the third US hire the UK-based company has made in six months following the arrivals of former Buzzfeed production manager Shyanne Wester as executive producer and NY video producer/editor Abbi Abraham in March.

Kate said, “I’m really excited to have someone with Lynsey’s wealth of experience to help drive our commercial growth in the States. Lynsey’s passion for inclusive storytelling and deep knowledge of the US media and influencer landscape make her the ideal person to lead the next exciting chapter of our growth in North America.”

Lynsey said, “I’ve always been passionate about building authentic brand stories that resonate, and Untold Fable is doing that on a global scale with a mission that truly matters. I’m thrilled to join a team that’s not only elevating diverse voices in advertising but also changing the way content gets made.”

For more information on Untold Fable, email hello@untoldfable.com​