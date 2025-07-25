senckađ
BBC Storyworks for The Global Wellness Institute (GWI) - In Pursuit of Wellness: "BodyHoliday: A Chance To Reset"

BBC Storyworks for The Global Wellness Institute (GWI)
25/07/2025
"In Pursuit of Wellness" is a new series by BBC Storyworks for non-profit organisation the Global Wellness Institute (GWI) that explores how a new generation of pioneers from all around the world is reshaping wellness across the globe.

This episide focuses on BodyHoliday, a wellness resort based on the Caribbean island of St. Lucia that is known for its personalised approach to wellbeing. The film was directed by Shari Petti, a Trinidad & Tobago-based filmmaker recognised for her work exploring identity, culture and history in the Caribbean. The video captures a wide range of offerings at the resort, including synchronised Abhyanga massage, Tai Chi and aqua yoga.

