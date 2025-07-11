senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

TRIP and The Vampire Diaries Stars Are Out for Blood Orange and Bourbon

11/07/2025
82
Share
Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder blend bourbon, ASMR, and internet-savvy storytelling in a viral video series crafted by Untold Fable for TRIP Drinks

TRIP Drinks' latest campaign featuring The Vampire Diaries stars Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder has sunk its teeth into social media, racking up millions of views.

The videos, created by tech-powered production company Untold Fable, features the two actors from the hit TV show mixing TRIP’s calming peach and ginger drinks with their own Brother’s Bond Bourbon to create the ultimate summer cocktail, ‘The Brother’s TRIP.

A cocktail challenge video is the first installment of a broader U.S. campaign designed to reach gen z and millennial audiences through celebrity-led, culturally relevant social-first content. The video surged to 3 million views in under 24 hours.

A second ASMR-style video, tapping into audio and sensory content trends, has helped push the campaign to a total of 9 million views and counting.

Untold Fable, which connects brands with a global network of over 6,000 diverse creatives, shot the videos in Los Angeles using a local crew.

The campaign includes behind-the-scenes content, stills and extended video edits hosted on YouTube. More content from the social-first campaign will drop throughout the summer on Instagram and TikTok.

Kate Tancred, CEO and founder of Untold Fable, said, “Working with A-list talent who each have massive, loyal followings, we knew the content had to feel authentic to both their personalities and their audiences. It couldn’t feel like traditional product marketing – we needed it to be entertaining, culturally relevant and truly native to the social platforms.

“In response to this, our creative team developed lighthearted, lifestyle-driven concepts that tapped into big social media trends like ASMR and cocktail challenges, all rooted in the idea of TRIP being the calm amid the chaos.”

Jamie Sterry, head of brand at TRIP Drinks, said, “It was a pleasure partnering with Ian, Paul, and the Untold Fable team on this campaign. The response has been phenomenal, proving that when you combine standout talent with smart creative and sharp social insight, you can create moments that truly resonate with audiences.”

Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder launched Brother’s Bond Bourbon in 2021, and it has since become one of the fastest-growing whiskey brands in the U.S.

To learn more about production company Untold Fable and its global network of over 6,000 diverse filmmakers, click here.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Untold Fable
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Untold Fable
The Brother’s TRIP - ASMR
TRIP Drinks
11/07/2025
The Brother’s TRIP
TRIP Drinks
11/07/2025
The Brother's TRIP
TRIP Drinks
11/07/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1