TRIP and The Vampire Diaries Stars Are Out for Blood Orange and Bourbon

TRIP Drinks' latest campaign featuring The Vampire Diaries stars Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder has sunk its teeth into social media, racking up millions of views.

The videos, created by tech-powered production company Untold Fable, features the two actors from the hit TV show mixing TRIP’s calming peach and ginger drinks with their own Brother’s Bond Bourbon to create the ultimate summer cocktail, ‘The Brother’s TRIP.

A cocktail challenge video is the first installment of a broader U.S. campaign designed to reach gen z and millennial audiences through celebrity-led, culturally relevant social-first content. The video surged to 3 million views in under 24 hours.

A second ASMR-style video, tapping into audio and sensory content trends, has helped push the campaign to a total of 9 million views and counting.

Untold Fable, which connects brands with a global network of over 6,000 diverse creatives, shot the videos in Los Angeles using a local crew.

The campaign includes behind-the-scenes content, stills and extended video edits hosted on YouTube. More content from the social-first campaign will drop throughout the summer on Instagram and TikTok.

​Kate Tancred, CEO and founder of Untold Fable, said, “Working with A-list talent who each have massive, loyal followings, we knew the content had to feel authentic to both their personalities and their audiences. It couldn’t feel like traditional product marketing – we needed it to be entertaining, culturally relevant and truly native to the social platforms.

“In response to this, our creative team developed lighthearted, lifestyle-driven concepts that tapped into big social media trends like ASMR and cocktail challenges, all rooted in the idea of TRIP being the calm amid the chaos.”

Jamie Sterry, head of brand at TRIP Drinks, said, “It was a pleasure partnering with Ian, Paul, and the Untold Fable team on this campaign. The response has been phenomenal, proving that when you combine standout talent with smart creative and sharp social insight, you can create moments that truly resonate with audiences.”

Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder launched Brother’s Bond Bourbon in 2021, and it has since become one of the fastest-growing whiskey brands in the U.S.

To learn more about production company Untold Fable and its global network of over 6,000 diverse filmmakers, click here.

