BBC Storyworks for the Global Wellness Institute - In Pursuit of Wellness - Mandarin Oriental: The Evolution of Ancient Principles

BBC Storyworks for the Global Wellness Institute
25/07/2025
​"In Pursuit of Wellness" is a new series by BBC Storyworks for non-profit organisation the Global Wellness Institute (GWI) that explores how a new generation of pioneers from all around the world is reshaping wellness across the globe.

This episode delves into the ancient Chinese practice of Tai Chi. The film shows how growing interest from younger generations is encouraging Tai Chi masters to adapt their teachings, making the practice more relevant to modern lifestyles while preserving its core values and principles. The film was directed by British documentary filmmaker Richard Hughes, who has lived in China for the past decade. It shows how Mandarin Oriental Beijing integrates these ancient philosophies into contemporary life, helping practitioners cultivate mindfulness and self-awareness.

