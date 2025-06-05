Entrepreneurs Brew Up a Colombian Coffee Revolution in Documentary Series

A coffee revolution that’s brewing high up in the Colombian Andes has been brought to life in a new film created in partnership between tech-powered production company Untold Fable and BBC StoryWorks.

'Brewing Ideas For Coffee Entrepreneurs – Common Good' is a new short-form documentary that tells the story of Carmen, a trailblazing coffee producer whose partnership with ethical exporter Caravela is transforming her hillside farm in Bruselas, Colombia, into a model for sustainable, smallholder success.

Caravela is a coffee exporter that works with smallholder farmers to ensure coffee production can be a pathway to prosperity and not just a means of survival. By prioritising fair trade, cutting out intermediaries and investing in farmer education, Caravela is helping smallholders like Carmen grow not just better coffee, but better futures.

The new film is part of BBC StoryWorks’ wider series 'Common Good', which explores purpose-led businesses and social impact stories from around the world.

Untold Fable – a production company connecting brands with a global network of over 5,000 diverse creatives – commissioned Colombian-American documentary filmmaker Monica Wise to direct the film. Monica’s work has previously featured at international film festivals and her extensive portfolio includes cinematography credits on several Netflix series.

Set in the breath taking backdrop of the Huila region, the production took place over two intensive shoot days, capturing the heartbeat of Carmen’s farm from sunrise to sunset. Monica and her camera assistant embedded themselves within the daily rhythms of the farm, documenting everything from the workers collecting the coffee beans and meticulous coffee fermentation process to the sweeping, cinematic beauty of the Colombian landscape.

The result was a six-minute film, a 30-second social trailer and 10 stills – each piece offering a glimpse into the lives and labour of Colombian coffee producers.

Untold Fable’s Drew Cahane, who helped produce the new film, said, “To bring the energy of Carmen’s working farm to life, we kept the crew intentionally light and agile, moving seamlessly around the fast-paced, day-to-day operations of both the farm and processing warehouse. Filming in such a remote region also came with its challenges, but thanks to careful planning, we were able to capture the heart of Carmen’s story and the vibrant community behind Caravela’s mission. The final film is a real celebration of resilience, innovation and the powerful impact of ethical coffee production.”

On a mission to make advertising more diverse and inclusive, production company Untold Fable taps into a worldwide network of over 5,000 filmmakers to craft culturally resonant, authentic content for leading global brands, including Nike, HSBC, L’Oréal and Bumble.