Sexual Justice Platform Tika Appoints Colenso BBDO As Creative Partner

Following a competitive pitch, Colenso BBDO has been appointed as the new strategic and creative lead for Tika, a game-changing legal service offering survivors a safe, supported pathway to report sexual harm and seek justice.

Tika was born out of the reality that reporting sexual harm can be an isolating and overwhelming process, difficult to navigate and often retraumatising. There are over 900,000 people in Aotearoa with lived experience of sexual harm, only a fraction of those report it, and an even smaller number achieve the accountability they seek.

That’s why investigative journalist Alison Mau and barrister Zoë Lawton founded Tika, a new legal charity designed to help groups of survivors access justice and accountability, whatever that looks like to them. Part legal service, part tech solution, the safe and secure platform uses AI technology to identify repeat sexual offenders. It connects survivors with free legal representation so they can pursue legal action collectively.

CEO at Colenso BBDO Angela Watson said the agency is excited to be partnering with Tika.

"Being involved with such an important cause designed to drive fundamental change in what is currently a flawed system means a lot," Angela said.

"What Ali and Zoë have created is a genuine game-changer for Aotearoa, and we’re honoured to stand alongside them.

"‘Pitch’ is such a cold word and in no way reflects what took place over the last few weeks. The whole team were so invested and captured the spirit of what Tika can be. And Ali, Zoë, and Charlotte are such wonderful people to have at our place and get to hang with."

Colenso strategy director India Davis, added, “I’m so grateful to the people who shared their experiences of sexual harm with me, and I’ll be carrying their words with me as we help to bring Tika to Aotearoa. What a gift Ali and Zoë have created.”

Tika co-founder Alison Mau said, "We are deeply grateful for Colenso BBDO’s support and beyond excited to work with these talented people. What we’re trying to achieve together is not easy -- helping Aotearoa have an open conversation about an incredibly difficult subject like sexual harm. We were impressed right off the bat at the work the Colenso team put into understanding the issue from a victim-survivor’s point of view, and we can’t wait to see where the road leads us together.”

The partnership begins immediately, with Tika looking to launch later this year.