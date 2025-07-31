Colenso BBDO Creates ‘F***ing Bananas’ Brand and Merch for Delivereasy

New Zealand agency Colenso BBDO has continued its provocative brand work for food-delivery service Delivereasy, unveiling a new “banana brand”, accompanied by bespoke merchandise.

Building on the brand’s ‘Leave a Better Taste in Your Mouth’ platform, ‘Fucking Bananas’ is inspired by the country’s most forgotten grocery item, bananas.

Colenso BBDO chief creative officer Simon Vicars told LBB the positioning guided the new creative.

“We’re always looking for ways to leave a better taste in the mouths of [the brand’s] customers … which consistently sounds weird and a little gross when we write it down,” Simon said.

“But it’s guided the work and their growth brilliantly since we won the pitch, so we’re not changing it.

“Locally famous for takeaway delivery, we needed an idea that would announce their step into grocery delivery in an unavoidable way. The worst thing about going to the supermarket is coming back from the supermarket without the thing you need. It’s a moment full of self-loathing and fury.

“Given bananas are the most commonly forgotten item according to shopper data we got, we created a new brand called ‘Fucking Bananas’, and promised to deliver it to them in under 30 minutes. Obviously, we were very careful where we put this provocative message. Just kidding, we put it everywhere.”

The new brand and logo are featured on Delivereasy merchandise and OOH.

Colenso developed the Delivereasy brand platform and visual identity after winning the account in 2023.

The positioning aims to differentiate the brand from its competitors, focusing on its Kiwi roots and authentic partnerships with restaurant owners. The work sparked a trend in Delivereasy ink, with more than a dozen people getting tattoos of the new logo.

Colenso launched a series of radio ads for Delivereasy in May that spotlighted the terrible things to be found outside to sell the benefits of getting food home-delivered.

