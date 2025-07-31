AUNZ Work of the Week: Delivereasy and Colenso BBDO

New Zealand food delivery service Delivereasy has taken an unconventional approach to promote its grocery delivery expansion -- creating an entire sub-brand, "Fucking Bananas".

The idea comes from the insight that bananas are Kiwis' most frequently forgotten shopping item. The provocative campaign, developed by Colenso BBDO, includes custom merchandise and bold OOH placements carrying the expletive-laden branding.

The campaign continues Colenso's streak of attention-grabbing work for the delivery service, including recent radio ads highlighting "terrible things found outside" to promote home delivery benefits. Merchandise featuring the banana branding has been rolled out alongside OOH placements across New Zealand.

This campaign demonstrates how to make functional messaging unforgettable through audacious creative execution. By elevating a mundane insight to an entire brand persona, Colenso transforms grocery delivery from utility to cultural conversation. The unapologetic language cuts through New Zealand's advertising landscape, while the merch strategy extends reach organically.

The campaign's success ultimately hinges on whether the humour translates to actual grocery orders. Delivereasy's established brand equity mitigates the risk of prioritising viral potential over clear service benefits -- this feels like a natural escalation of their existing tone rather than a desperate grab for attention.

Most importantly, it achieves the crucial goal of repositioning Delivereasy beyond takeaway delivery without dull category tropes about convenience. When every grocery service promises speed, making people laugh about their shopping fails might just be the more innovative way to own the space. The fact that fans have already tattooed themselves with the brand's logo suggests this approach is leaving exactly the right taste in customers' mouths.

