RSA’s Unscripted Division Announces Matthew Clifton as Head of Development

​Ridley Scott Associates announces the appointment of Matthew Clifton to its Unscripted division as head of development.

Matthew joins RSA after successive stints as head of development at multi-award-winning production companies’ Icon Films, Minnow Films and most recently Empress Films. Whilst at Minnow Films, he helped to develop series for top streamers including ‘Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal’, one of the most watched documentary TV shows on Netflix in 2024.

Following his appointment, Matthew said, “As a huge admirer of Ridley Scott, the chance to join RSA is a dream ambition of mine. I’m excited to join such a dynamic and creative company for the next chapter of its growth. I can’t wait to get started.”

Dominic Crossley-Holland, global head of Unscripted said, “Matt is a development rockstar. We are delighted that he is joining RSA to help build on our Unscripted team’s amazing track record.”

RSA’s Unscripted division found global success through their debut productions, the Emmy-nominated Robbie, and Netflix series ‘Surviving Black Hawk Down’, which climbed to Netflix’s No.1 spot globally. Feature documentary ‘Billie Jean King’, which is currently in production with Story Syndicate in association with Elton John’s Rocket Sports, is scheduled for release later this year.

