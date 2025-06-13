senckađ
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withTalent on LBB
Group745

RSA and Black Dog Films Welcome Henry DaCosta for UK Representation

13/06/2025
Henry DaCosta has worked with clients including Samsung, T-Mobile, Under Armour, Canon USA, and Maybelline

New York-based director Henry DaCosta has signed to RSA and Black Dog Films for UK representation.

Henry boasts an extensive portfolio of high-profile commercial clients including Samsung, T-Mobile, Under Armour, Canon USA, and Maybelline, which blossomed off the back of successful efforts for globally recognised artists Billie Eilish, A$AP Mob, Jess Glynne, and Vince Staples, amongst others.

His multi-disciplinary approach has been refined and informed by his creative background. Trained as a cinematographer and self-taught VFX artist, Henry has found fluidity in how he navigates between grounded filmmaking, animation, and complex VFX-driven projects. Henry’s work has been recognised at the Clios, Cannes Lions, and ADC awards - he was recently shortlisted as New Director of the Year by the Shots awards off the back of his work for Samsung ‘More Than a Ringtone’ and New York Festivals’ ‘Show Us Something.’

Known for crafting high-concept, emotionally resonant films, Henry attributes his artistic diversity to his Indian-Polish cultural background, which has allowed him to experience a vast number of cultures and art forms across the globe.

“Henry is joining at a time of evolution for RSA and Black Dog. We’re working more closely together than ever to explore opportunities across music and branded. Henry’s work was something that both Martin (Head of Black Dog) and I were super excited about, and we’re really happy that he chose to work with us.” said Josie Juneau, head of advertising, RSA.

v2.25.1