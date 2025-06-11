A new campaign from Saatchi & Saatchi and RSA’s Benito Montorio ‘Open Your Eyes’ for telecommunications giant Deutsche Telekom, is calling for greater social responsibility in addressing online hate.

The campaign, supported through German anti-hate organisations Teachtoday and ichbinhier e.V, follows Telekom’s #AgainstHateSpeech initiative, reaffirming the brand’s commitment to an open society and communications network.

The film, which runs across TV, cinema, online, and OOH, portrays ordinary moments of everyday life and embodies the core message of the campaign: it is crucial to confront hate speech and show human solidarity.