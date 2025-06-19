Susie Babchick Celebrates RSA Photo & Art Division’s 10-Year Legacy

It’s been ten years since RSA launched its dedicated photography division – RSA Photo & Art – and in that time, the unit has grown into a dynamic hub within the Ridley Scott Creative Group. Led by industry veteran Susie Babchick, the division has cultivated a roster of talent that seamlessly blends artistry, technical expertise, and a sharp editorial eye.



To mark the milestone, RSA released its 2025 photo zine, a curated digital showcase spotlighting the distinctive voices across the division. For Susie, the zine not only commemorates the journey but also encapsulates what sets RSA Photo & Art apart in an increasingly saturated visual space.



“Our digital page-turning ‘Zine 2025’ has given us the freedom to create a visible platform purely put together for the love of the work,” says Susie. “I went through each photographer’s digital archive and looked for the most outstanding imagery that would hang together well to showcase their vision. This entailed a lot of elimination – it’s true that good design comes with beautiful imagery and results from not trying to include everything.”



A renowned photographic agent with a background working alongside iconic talents like Corinne Day, Susie brings a unique perspective to RSA’s creative leadership. Her time with Corinne, best known for capturing the unfiltered aesthetic of ‘90s through her photography, has shaped the curatorial instincts that now define the Photo & Art division.



“Corinne Day was ahead of her time in many ways,” Susie recalls. “She always wanted to see real life reflected in advertising – not the high-polished, glossy versions we were used to. I’ve appreciated connecting with contemporary photographers who have a similar sense of edge and daring. I also learned, from spending time with Corinne, to look for humour in photography. I’m happy to say that RSA has photographers on the roster that can convey a sense of humour within one image.”



The balance of wit and craft is echoed in the kinds of talent RSA Photo & Art seeks to nurture – image-makers who work flexibly and competently across mediums without losing a sense of authorship.



“I look for an inimitable visual style that is seen across an entire body of work,” Susie says. “Great photography tells an important part of the story to complement the cinematic legacy RSA is known for.”



Indeed, the division thrives on hybrid creativity. Susie points to Marie Schuller’s lingerie campaign for Triumph with Mother London as a standout, a project that blurred the lines between film and stills to deliver a “visual consistency that is very moreish.”



By operating somewhat independently within the Ridley Scott Creative Group, RSA Photo & Art has carved out its own lane, while still benefiting from the infrastructure and ethos of a legendary production powerhouse.



“As a photographer’s agent within the Ridley Scott Creative Group, I solely promote the photography work so that it has a presence in the industry and media,” Susie explains. “Executing this across social media, the RSA website and newsletters is crucial – it reminds commissioners to check in with RSA for photography-only campaigns.”



This autonomy, in combination with cross-division synergy, has proven vital as creative briefs are increasingly demanding multidisciplinary execution.



“Creative briefs are more regularly coming directly to directors’ reps where the ask is often for film and photography all in one production,” Susie says. “This means that directors who are also accomplished photographers could be perfect for the bid – or, pairing a photographer with a director can mean that everything is planned, produced, filmed, and photographed with creative and practical synergy.”



Still, there’s always room for reflection in an industry that is expected to constantly evolve. For Susie, the rise of the female gaze in visual storytelling is a welcome shift, but advertising and production habits still have a long way to go.



“I’ve loved seeing the female point of view being celebrated,” she says. “Women are great storytellers, and a feminine sense of irony seems to be appreciated currently. I really like that.”



However, she cautions, “It’s disappointing when an artist’s gender is predetermined to meet a brief — often without genuine consideration for the strength or relevance of their work. I like it when the spirit and quality of the work is the primary consideration.”



As for new talent hoping to break through, Susie’s advice is grounded in both strategy and soul.



“Look for opportunities to work with editorial media – this gives photographers access to resources and subjects they wouldn’t usually have access to. These opportunities don’t happen for everyone, and they can take forever to attain. Either way, look for unusual and memorable subjects to photograph and try to present new ways of seeing the world around you. Invest time and money in your work. There is no other way.”



Looking ahead, Susie sees RSA Photo & Art as both a launchpad for new filmmaking voices and a pillar of craft within integrated creative campaigns. “I hope to see more and more talented photographers developing into filmmakers, alongside seeing the photography roster continue to add value to upcoming integrated campaigns and the company overall.”



In a decade marked by transformation, Susie remains grounded by the human engine powering every project. “From the moment I started working with RSA, I could see true diversity – limitless sexual orientations, gender identities, ethnicities, nationalities, and ages,” she says. “The in-house teams assemble with whatever pieces of the puzzle are needed for each project. That allows directors and photographers to manifest their vision.”



Ten years on, RSA Photo & Art is proof that great imagery resonates, especially when led with intention and championed by those who know how to spot the extraordinary.



