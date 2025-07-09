senckađ
Black Dog Films and The Kusp Present ‘Story in Motion’ Event

09/07/2025
Visionary illustrators, animators, and stop-motion artists Alice Bloomfield, Isabel Garrett, and Jack Zhang will share their unique approaches to storytelling

Black Dog Films and The Kusp present the second in a series of events for upcoming filmmakers at FOMO House, Shoreditch, exploring storytelling in animation.

Visionary illustrators, animators, and stop-motion artists Alice Bloomfield, Isabel Garrett, and Jack Zhang will share their unique approaches to storytelling, breaking down real-world projects and showing how their respective styles bridge art and film.

The trio have worked on projects for the likes of Troye Sivan, QOTSA, Rihanna’s Fenty, Beavertown, Coldplay, Amazon, and Mango.

The session will take place in two parts: a creative panel discussion, culminating in a workshop style session for panellists to feedback on some of the attendees’ ideas and work. If you’d like to submit your work for the chance to receive live feedback from the panellists during the event, please send your name, the title of your project, and a link to your project to submissions@blackdogfilms.co.uk, we will be selecting three pieces to share constructive feedback on the night.

Event Schedule

  • 19:00- 19:30 – Welcome Reception
  • 19:30 – 20:30 – Panel + Q&A with Alice Bloomfield, Isabel Garrett and Jack Zhang, chaired by Amos Eretusi, founder of The Kusp
  • 20:30 -21:00 – Workshop-style feedback session on audience submissions
  • 21:00 -22:00 – Networking and Drinks

This masterclass is open to aspiring animators, illustrators, filmmakers, and all creatives looking to learn, connect, and push boundaries.

Story in Motion’ follows the first sold-out event in the series ‘Vision in Video’, which featured insights and practical advice from panellists, Ashley Yun, head of artist strategy at Ninja Tune, Claire Stubbs, music video rep at Mouthpiece, and director Akwasi Poku.

As a not-for-profit social enterprise The Kusp works to improve access for under-represented talent in the creative media industries, working with companies like Black Dog to improve talent development and talent sourcing, and connecting and supporting ethnic minority, and lower socio-economic groups in fashion, film, television, and print media.

Sign up here.

