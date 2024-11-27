Little Black Book Is Giving Free Pro User Accounts to Standard and Premium Company Members



Today, LBB announces a brand new perk that comes with being a Standard or Premium company member of LBB. Standard members are now entitled to 15 Pro User accounts – while Premium members have 25 – included in their membership.





For context, we created a new space for creatives, account directors, producers, VFX artists, sound engineers, directors, producers, brand managers and more to house their work. Anyone who has ever been credited on work or news has a free profile they are able to claim (you can find and verify yours by searching your name).





Being a Pro User gives you an extra level to owning your profile. Worth £99.99 a year each, Pros are able to add, edit and curate the work on their profile so they have more control of its content, and can proudly use it as a central platform to promote all their work in front of our 500,000 unique visitors per month.





We also provide an initial profile cleanse to make sure every Pro User is tagged correctly in any news and work they may have been involved in that's already on LBB. They'll have a verification badge promoting their profile in the Credits and People sections of the site, as well as a dedicated LBB contact for anything they need. You can read more on why we created Pro User membership here





So, if you’re a Standard or Premium member of LBB, you now have 15 or 25 Pro User accounts respectively to allocate within your company at absolutely no extra cost. This could be particularly helpful for directors, producers or perhaps any up-and-coming talent you’d like to show off!





All you need to do is let us know who you'd like to give your Pro User memberships to, providing their full names, job titles and email addresses – and we'll take care of the rest. Once we've set them up, we'll send you the details and profile links of your chosen talent, and away you go!





Get the ball rolling by emailing our head of department, creative talent, Hannah Baines ( hannahb@lbbonline.com ) with the above info, and she’ll be back in touch.





If you want to upgrade your membership to / purchase a Standard or Premium package, please get in touch with your regional managing director: Paul Cooper, EMEA - paul@lbbonline.com ; Jake Otley, Americas - jake@lbbonline.com ; or Toby Hemming, APAC - toby@lbbonline.com