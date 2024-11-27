senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withLBB Reel Builder
Group745

Little Black Book Is Giving Free Pro User Accounts to Standard and Premium Company Members

27/11/2024
349
Share
Being a Pro User enables talent to upload, edit and curate the work on their own creative profiles, as well as many other benefits

Today, LBB announces a brand new perk that comes with being a Standard or Premium company member of LBB. Standard members are now entitled to 15 Pro User accounts – while Premium members have 25 – included in their membership.

For context, we created a new space for creatives, account directors, producers, VFX artists, sound engineers, directors, producers, brand managers and more to house their work. Anyone who has ever been credited on work or news has a free profile they are able to claim (you can find and verify yours by searching your name).

Being a Pro User gives you an extra level to owning your profile. Worth £99.99 a year each, Pros are able to add, edit and curate the work on their profile so they have more control of its content, and can proudly use it as a central platform to promote all their work in front of our 500,000 unique visitors per month.

We also provide an initial profile cleanse to make sure every Pro User is tagged correctly in any news and work they may have been involved in that's already on LBB. They'll have a verification badge promoting their profile in the Credits and People sections of the site, as well as a dedicated LBB contact for anything they need. You can read more on why we created Pro User membership here.

So, if you’re a Standard or Premium member of LBB, you now have 15 or 25 Pro User accounts respectively to allocate within your company at absolutely no extra cost. This could be particularly helpful for directors, producers or perhaps any up-and-coming talent you’d like to show off!

All you need to do is let us know who you'd like to give your Pro User memberships to, providing their full names, job titles and email addresses – and we'll take care of the rest. Once we've set them up, we'll send you the details and profile links of your chosen talent, and away you go!

Get the ball rolling by emailing our head of department, creative talent, Hannah Baines (hannahb@lbbonline.com) with the above info, and she’ll be back in touch.

If you want to upgrade your membership to / purchase a Standard or Premium package, please get in touch with your regional managing director: Paul Cooper, EMEA - paul@lbbonline.com; Jake Otley, Americas - jake@lbbonline.com; or Toby Hemming, APAC - toby@lbbonline.com.

Please note: access to the LBB & Friends Beach at Cannes LIONS is not included with the free version of Pro. If you would like additional tickets to the beach on top of your company's allocation, you will need to purchase individual Pro User membership for each extra person.
Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Little Black Book
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Little Black Book
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1