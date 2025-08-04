LBB Offers Free Pro User Membership to All ex-Glassworks Employees

With Glassworks VFX sadly closing its doors due to "exceptionally challenging market conditions" that have already made a huge impact in the production sector, it leaves an abundance of talent now searching for new roles in the industry.



LBB would love to help that talent find new roles and build a presence in front of our large global readership. We are offering all ex-Glassworks employees free Pro User membership with LBB, where they have the additional ability to upload and reorder their best work and share it with the creative community in place of a personal website or multiple other directory listings.



The price is usually £99.99 per person, but we are waiving that cost to hopefully help people find new roles.



“Horrible news for a company that has made such a positive impact on the business of advertising over nearly 30 years,” says Matt Cooper, founder and CEO of Little Black Book. “We would love to offer all artists / staff at Glassworks a free Pro User membership, where we can help them build reels and get their work in front of many other great creative companies. It's the least we can do. Sending our love to all involved – don't hesitate to reach out to us.”



Anyone wanting to claim Pro User access can firstly log into LBB and verify their profile . It’s a quick and easy process, and then a user can contact Hannah Baines, LBB’s head of department, creative talent, who will organise a free upgrade for you.



"All you need to do is create a free LBB login and search your name in our People section to find your profile," comments Hannah. "Once you've located your own, simply click 'Claim This Profile' at the top to send it to us for approval. If you’re not there yet, I can create a profile for you. Then just simply drop me an email letting me know that you were part of Glassworks, and I’ll upgrade your account with free Pro User membership so you can upload all your work for new companies to discover, plus lots more ."



Little Black Book will offer Pro User for free to all Glassworks employees who have lost their job, if they claim their profile in the next 60 days.





If you need a hand with claiming your profile or want further information, feel free to get in touch with Hannah ( hannahb@lbbonline.com ) – and don’t forget to keep an eye on our Job Board for new opportunities.





