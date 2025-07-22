This video shows you how to submit your entries to the Immortal Awards. Entry to the Immortal Awards is free for company members. This process takes just a few minutes IF YOU HAVE ALREADY UPLOADED YOUR FILES TO YOUR ARCHIVE!

We highly recommend that you do that first - with credits - because then the entry process takes 5 minutes. But also - LBB has over 600,000 users a month (and growing daily) on the site, so why wouldn't you want your best work available and free to view to all that traffic?

You can find instructions on how to upload your work and credits here.

Before submitting your entries, you need to be logged in to LBB and your login needs to be an admin of your company page. Your company needs to be a member of LBB. Head to MY LBB at the top right and you'll see the company or companies you are an admin for. If you need help with this step (or any subsequent one) please contact info@lbbonline.com.

