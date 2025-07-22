senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
work

LBB - How to Use the Reel Builder on LBB

LBB
22/07/2025
17
Share
Download
EMBED
EMBED WITH CREDITS
Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

This film will show you how to use the Reel Builder on LBB. This is free for Standard and Premium companies members

You can login to LBB using the button at the top right. If you have an existing LBB login, use it, or recover your password here. You can also create a new, free login to use the tools offered on LBB as outlined here. You will need to be an admin of your company page in order to upload news. If you are not, contact info@lbbonline.com.

You will need to have work on your company page to put into a reel and you can find out how to do that here

If you have any questions or would like to arrange a demo of how the LBB features and tools can help you, contact info@lbbonline.com

For more LBB 'How To' videos, please visit this page

To see how LBB Works, click here

For more about how you or your company can join LBB and take full advantage of all the tools available to promote your company, people and work click here.

About
MORE ABOUT undefined
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1