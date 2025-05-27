Lipton and Wes Nelson Release Kombucha-Cha Track to Combat UK’s ‘Dance Drought’

It's time to quench the UK's dance drought! Lipton, the UK’s number one Ice Tea brand1, has launched its brand new Lipton Kombucha range, alongside working with pop-singer Wes Nelson, to create the feel-good track and music video of the summer, ‘Kombucha-cha’. Aiming to get the nation dancing again, new research from Lipton Ice Tea reveals that half of Brits are terrified to dance out in public, yet 7 in 10 (72%) feel happier after dancing.

As the ultimate summer brand, Lipton Ice Tea brings the sunshine early this spring with the exciting new Lipton Kombucha range, a vibrant blend of naturally fermented tea, live cultures, and real fruit flavours. Available in three delicious flavours; Strawberry Mint, Raspberry and Mango Passionfruit, the feel-good vibe goes hand in hand with the happy sensation of dancing, making you feel alive with teas that are bursting with life.

Recent research from Lipton Ice Tea highlights the importance of bringing back the joy of dance across the UK. More than half (58%) of Brits admit to avoiding social occasions where music is played because they feel self-conscious about dancing, while 68% of gen z wish they had the confidence to dance freely in public without fear of judgement.

In a mission to break the dance drought, Wes and Lipton Ice Tea want to give the nation permission to dance and make you feel alive again. Fuelled by the delicious fizz of Lipton Kombucha, Wes’ upbeat Lipton Kombucha-cha music video reignites the joy and connection of dance across the action-packed streets of Camden Market in London.

Wes Nelson, pop singer and Lipton Kombucha Ambassador said, “We all need a little more joy in our lives, and nothing makes you feel alive more than moving your feet. Whether you’re dancing in your bedroom or out with your mates in the sunshine, let’s bring the fun back – one dance and one Kombucha-cha at a time!”

By breaking the dance drought, Lipton Ice Tea is on a mission to help people connect, express themselves, and rediscover the joy and energy that dancing brings. Revealing the science behind the benefits of movement, happiness expert and founder of Movement Is Medicine, Emma Marshall explains how to unlock the mood-boosting effects that dance can give you.

Emma Marshall, Lipton Kombucha happiness expert said,''This new research from Lipton Ice Tea shows loads of people are missing out on the benefits of dancing, especially gen zs. Dancing boosts dopamine, reduces stress and lifts your mood, yet 40% weren’t aware of the positive effect it has on the mind and body. The truth is, dance isn’t about what it looks like, it’s about how it makes you feel. You don’t need to be a professional dancer, all you need is an upbeat track and a bit of space to move. You’ll feel the benefits instantly!’'

To celebrate the launch, Lipton Kombucha will be taking over Battersea Power Station Square on 13th June for a day of non-stop feel-good tunes and exciting surprises to get the nation dancing.

Victoire Binet, global senior brand director at Lipton Ice Tea said, “The new Lipton Kombucha range is bursting with refreshing, bold, and revitalising flavours and we’re proud to bring the authentic taste and benefits to everyone. The tingly bubbles go hand in hand with the infectious energy of Wes’ Kombucha-cha track, creating the perfect moment of joy to make you want to get up and dance. Tea changes everything so this summer, celebrate the sunshine with an energising boogie and the delicious fizz of Lipton Kombucha.”

Lipton Kombucha is now available in store at Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Morrisons, W.H. Smith’s and Waitrose; for delivery at Ocado and Amazon and online via TikTok shop from £4.99 for 4 x 250ml.

Follow Lipton Ice Tea on Instagram and TikTok.