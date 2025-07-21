One Less System, One More Solution: LBB’s Reel Builder Is Live

Little Black Book (LBB) has launched a new reel builder tool - available now to all standard members, for free.



Quick, cost effective, and comprehensive, LBB’s reel builder offers one centralised system from which users can create, manage, and host all kinds of reels – whether pitch, house, director, new business, or other.



The process is equally easy on desktop or mobile:



o Browse the Creative Library, filter by the People section, or search through your uploaded work on your LBB profile. Find your desired work by browsing the Creative Library, filtering by the relevant person in the People section, or searching the assets in the Work section of your LBB page;



o Click the ‘Add to reel’ button.



Once your reel has been created, you can:



o Find it by clicking on ‘My LBB’ in the top right corner, and then ‘My Reels’;



o Edit, delete or make your reel public;



o Copy the link to share it externally;



o Browse the clickable credits beneath each piece of work;



o Get tech support from the LBB archive team.



Those looking to browse reels can find them on the LBB homepage or in the Creative Library, under ‘REELS’.



“This tech should help companies the world over,” says Matt Cooper, CEO of LBB. “They can create reels to be viewed on our site and send reels privately to people all at no extra cost. At a time when people want to save a bit of spend (on reel building), gain some time and try to win new business, this should be a big help.”



To chat further, send Matt an email at matt@lbbonline.com.

