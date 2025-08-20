JOJX Welcomes Harry Joseph as Executive Producer

​JOJX has appointed Harry Joseph as executive producer. With a career that has spanned London, New York, Melbourne, and now Los Angeles, Harry brings a uniquely global perspective to the production company, along with years of agency-side insight and an instinct for building meaningful creative partnerships.

Harry's unconventional entry into the industry, beginning as comedian Tracy Morgan’s personal assistant in New York, set the tone for a career defined by curiosity, adaptability, and a passion for storytelling. Over the years, he’s held key roles at leading agencies including Big Spaceship, McCann New York, Clemenger BBDO in Australia, 160over90, Hecho Studios, and most recently Deutsch LA, where he led production on high-profile work for Taco Bell and Pizza Hut. He’s actively overseen award-winning campaigns and carved out a path built on trust, hustle, and instinct.

“Joining JOJX just felt right,” said Harry. “I worked with the team about a year and a half ago on a Taco Bell shoot in Mexico City, and we clicked straight away. They run a really tight operation, they’re smart, collaborative, and genuinely ambitious. It’s the kind of place where you want to build something.”

Harry's cross-disciplinary background, spanning commercials, branded content, music videos, and social purpose campaigns, makes him a powerful connector between agency creatives and production teams. At JOJX, he’ll focus on creative strategy, agency relationships, director outreach, and new business development across both coasts, while also helping to elevate treatments and bids from a client-centric lens. Having spent so long reviewing pitches on the agency side, he know what resonates with clients and creatives.

Harry's career highlights include leading Taco Bell’s most awarded campaign to date. ‘Freeing Taco Tuesday’ was a multi-platform push starring LeBron James that won accolades at Cannes, the Clios, the Webbys and beyond. He’s also worked on social impact campaigns like a global tuberculosis awareness effort for an NGO, Areas, and celebrated Australian spot, ‘The Human Version’, which was part-documentary and matched pet owners’ health to their dogs for pet food brand Advanced Pet Care. Other accomplishments include a Cannes Lion Health shortlist in 2015, a Shorty Award nomination and an indie music video selected by The Huffington Post as one of the top 20 music videos of 2013.

As executive producer, Harry joins the senior team at JOJX, complimenting their experience across agency, production, sales, and strategy. His arrival reflects JOJX’s continued momentum and its commitment to remaining nimble, craft and creative-focused.

Harry's appointment marks JOJX’s commitment to creating culture-defining work that is both locally resonant and globally relevant. With his international experience and deep understanding of creative ecosystems around the world, Harry will help JOJX continue expanding its reach, producing bold, culturally fluent stories.

