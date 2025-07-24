senckađ
Nissan Goes to Battle to Prove Its Quality

24/07/2025
TBWA\Chiat\Day NY campaign highlights how Nissan vehicles are engineered to conquer

Amplifying the company’s dedication to offering vehicles that meet or exceed customer expectations, Nissan has debuted a new campaign dramatically demonstrating the intensive testing and development that goes into its vehicles.

The campaign from TBWA\Chiat\Day NY underscores how every Nissan department, from design and development through marketing and sales, aligns around one core goal of maximising customer satisfaction. Nissan was recently named #1 for New Vehicle Quality among Mass Market brands in the J.D. Power 2025 US Initial Quality Study, reflecting the company’s customer-centric commitment to producing vehicles that deliver quality.

“At Nissan, our customers aren’t just along for the ride - they’re why we do what we do,” said Vinay Shahani, senior vice president, US, marketing and sales, Nissan Americas. “We’re not just building cars; we’re creating experiences that bring joy, build confidence and help people go after what they love. These latest J.D. Power IQS results are a great reminder that our vehicles don’t just perform - they inspire every step of the journey.”

This new quality-driven campaign spotlights Nissan’s rigorous testing processes through dynamic social media content, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to reliability and performance. Longer-form videos take viewers behind the scenes with real engineers from Nissan Technical Centre North America and the Nissan Arizona Testing Centre, offering an inside look at the extreme testing vehicles undergo before production.

Running in parallel, a series of TV spots, digital videos and long-form content on NissanUSA.com will showcase Nissan Rogue taking on extreme stunts inspired by real-world testing. Later in the campaign, additional creative will spotlight Nissan Frontier’s impressive capability and durability through bold, high-impact demonstrations.

“Deeply inspired by a trip to our Americas research and design centre, our new series of digital, social and TV spots will hammer home – sometimes literally! – the extremes Nissan goes to deliver dependable, satisfying new vehicles,” said Allyson Witherspoon, chief marketing officer, Nissan US. “This is our promise to every driver: we put our vehicles through the worst, so you get their best.”

