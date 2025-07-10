Exploding miniature cities. Cel-animated fists through portals. Real martial arts choreography. And a man eating twelve hot dogs without blinking. mo.co – the new campaign for Supercell’s latest IP – is a riot of craft, chaos, and gaming absurdity, directed by Agile/JOJX’s Zac Ella in partnership with CALLEN.
The campaign centers on three POV-style short films – Luna, Manny, and Jax – each styled as a startup pitch from inside the mo.co universe. Visually and tonally distinct, each piece channels the personality of its protagonist, from glitchy, live-edited montages to spoof TED Talks and VHS-filtered action reels.
Shot primarily in-camera, the films feature live stunts, pyrotechnics, hand-built miniature sets, model cities, and prosthetic limbs. One actor was even scanned into the game engine to create a seamless virtual double. Three VFX studios worked across the project, helping embed the films with blink-and-you’ll-miss-it Easter eggs – from hot dog power-ups to colour-coded explosions debated over two weeks.
“It’s dense, silly, and layered on purpose,” Ella says. “The goal was to make the films fun on the first watch – and even funnier on the fifth. It’s a fever dream, crafted frame by frame. The worlds had to feel lived-in and real, even though they’re totally surreal. Even the monsters got manicures. We went absurdly deep on the small stuff – because fans notice everything.”
Created in close collaboration with Supercell’s lore team, the campaign plays like a lovingly unhinged expansion of the game’s universe—one that exploded into fan feeds after an early leak stirred online buzz ahead of launch.
“Luna, Jax, and Manny are twenty-year-old monster-hunting startup founders and they need help. Building how they’d recruit for mo.co has been a blast. As a startup ourselves, we’ve poured our own energy and chaos into making it feel real, blurring the line between game and life. We call players ‘recruits,’ and the campaign invites them to help shape the company from the inside. The founders will ask for feedback, we’ll re-cut films in real time, and the final story will be built with the community. It’s not just a game – it’s a living, breathing start-up. And we’re just getting started,” says Craig Allen, Founder and CCO of CALLEN.
CREDITS
AGENCY: CALLEN
CCO: Craig Allen
CREATIVES: Weston Bibliones & Nicole Blauw
CREATIVE DIRECTORS: Darcie Burrell, Lawrence Melilli, Jarrod Higgins
AGENCY PRODUCER: Natalie Parish
ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Blake Mirzayan
STRATEGY: Zach Stubblefield
CLIENT: Supercell
MARKETING LEAD: Byeongmin Kwon
STRATEGY: Andrew Clayton
PRODUCER: Mariana Gomes de Souza
ART DIRECTOR: Chris Bancroft
BRAND MANAGER: Sean Cornejo
PRODUCTION: JOJX / Agile Films
DIRECTOR: Zac Ella
EP: Andy Eaton
PRODUCER: Sarah Kirkby
DOP: Spike Morris
PM: Rosie Pike
VFX SUP: Chris Dunleavy
STORYBOARDS: Simon Hogg
DIRECTOR’S REP: RED REPS
SERVICE COMPANY: Division
EP: Rok Lunežnik
PRODUCER: Urška Vardijan
PM: Matea Lajtner
1st AD: Tina Fratnik
2nd AD: Urša Purkart
PRODUCTION DESIGNER: Miha Knific
ART DIRECTOR: Bor Urh
COSTUME DESIGNER: Valter Kobal
GAFFER: Jernej Prebil
STUNTS: Filip Kržišnik
SFX LEAD: Kristijan Repica
GRIP: Rok Grdin
SOUND: Vincent Laurence
MAKE UP: Ana Lazovski
HAIR: Pia Kastelic
POST PROD: Agile Post
EDITORS: Laurence Halstead, Natalya Holley, Joe Corrie
EDIT ASST: Mossie Cassidy, Kamari Senior
HEAD OF POST: Martin Fickling
PRODUCER: Emma Bewley, Jessica Sabine
VFX LEAD: Chris Dunleavy
VFX Artists: Kevin Marien, Thomas Dunleavy, Andrius Vizbaras, Andrew Loughnane, Chris Jones, Andy Hague, Michael Muller, Max Johnson, Fatih Irmak
GRADE: Alex Gregory @ Harbor
Grade Producer: Sarah Banks
Sound Design: Ben Tomastik @ Lime studios
ANIMATION PROD CO: WIZZ
ANIMATION LEAD: CRCR
PRODUCER: Matthieu Poirer
PROD MANAGER: Mélanie Gillot
Background artist: Victor Delorme
Animation artists: Louise Baillet, Léo Schweitzer, Hugo Lemonnier
FX artist, Lucas Ponzio
Animation assistant: Renalya Mirande Ney
Clean & color, Pudoctopus
Production coordinator: Sara Burgio
Production manager: Alice Sammut
CASTING DIRECTOR: Hannah Simmons
CASTING STUDIO: Bang!
CASTING SESSION DIRECTOR: Remy Lea
STORYBOARDS: Simon Hogg