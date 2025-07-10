Exploding miniature cities. Cel-animated fists through portals. Real martial arts choreography. And a man eating twelve hot dogs without blinking. mo.co – the new campaign for Supercell’s latest IP – is a riot of craft, chaos, and gaming absurdity, directed by Agile/JOJX’s Zac Ella in partnership with CALLEN.



The campaign centers on three POV-style short films – Luna, Manny, and Jax – each styled as a startup pitch from inside the mo.co universe. Visually and tonally distinct, each piece channels the personality of its protagonist, from glitchy, live-edited montages to spoof TED Talks and VHS-filtered action reels.









Shot primarily in-camera, the films feature live stunts, pyrotechnics, hand-built miniature sets, model cities, and prosthetic limbs. One actor was even scanned into the game engine to create a seamless virtual double. Three VFX studios worked across the project, helping embed the films with blink-and-you’ll-miss-it Easter eggs – from hot dog power-ups to colour-coded explosions debated over two weeks.









“It’s dense, silly, and layered on purpose,” Ella says. “The goal was to make the films fun on the first watch – and even funnier on the fifth. It’s a fever dream, crafted frame by frame. The worlds had to feel lived-in and real, even though they’re totally surreal. Even the monsters got manicures. We went absurdly deep on the small stuff – because fans notice everything.”

Created in close collaboration with Supercell’s lore team, the campaign plays like a lovingly unhinged expansion of the game’s universe—one that exploded into fan feeds after an early leak stirred online buzz ahead of launch.

“Luna, Jax, and Manny are twenty-year-old monster-hunting startup founders and they need help. Building how they’d recruit for mo.co has been a blast. As a startup ourselves, we’ve poured our own energy and chaos into making it feel real, blurring the line between game and life. We call players ‘recruits,’ and the campaign invites them to help shape the company from the inside. The founders will ask for feedback, we’ll re-cut films in real time, and the final story will be built with the community. It’s not just a game – it’s a living, breathing start-up. And we’re just getting started,” says Craig Allen, Founder and CCO of CALLEN.





