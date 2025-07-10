JOJX Welcomes Director Jabu Nadia Newman to Its Roster

LA-based production company JOJX has signed award-winning director and multidisciplinary artist Jabu Nadia Newman, whose bold, visually arresting work already resonates with global audiences. Her arrival at JOJX marks a strategic and creative step forward in the company’s continued investment in culturally attuned, genre-pushing filmmakers.

Jabu's storytelling sits at the intersection of pop culture, activism and visual poetry. Her work is unmistakably energetic, charged with emotion, grounded in character and defined by a distinct visual style. Blending social commentary with cinematic precision, she crafts intuitively thought-provoking films with a deep sense of human connection. She brings a globally informed perspective, moving fluidly between narrative, fashion, branded content and contemporary art.

“I’ve been drawn to JOJX’s vision for some time,” said Jabu. “Their support for directors as creative forces and full-spectrum artists was what stood out. Since joining, I’ve felt empowered to bring my voice into new spaces while staying true to my perspective.”

Jabu's commercials span brands such as Adidas, Nando’s and Orange, reflecting her versatility and intention. Her recent ‘Untamed’ spot for Lone River through Anomaly LA showcases her eye for composition and rhythm, as well as her strength in blending humour, talent direction and emotional clarity – qualities that define her wider body of work.

Originally from Cape Town and now based in New York, Jabu developed her directorial voice under the mentorship of Terence Neale (Romance Films), first gaining global attention with her breakout feminist web series ‘The Foxy Five’. With a background in political theory, photography and performance, she approaches projects with a 360-degree perspective, often working across creative, script development and with visuals to build worlds that resonate across cultures.

“Jabu brings a rare blend of artistry, intellect and irreverence to every medium she touches,” said JOJX EP and partner Sevasti Buford. “She’s a talent I've had on my radar for years. Jabu brings the kind of perspective – unique and unapologetically authentic - that the commercial world needs now more than ever.”

Her accolades include a Silver Young Directors Award, multiple Ciclope Africa Awards and a shots EMEA Bronze for New Director of the Year. Her ‘South African Scamming Association’ spot for Nando’s ranked among South Africa’s most loved commercials, according to insights agency Kantar. Jabu's film ‘The Dream That Refused Me’ – a surreal meditation on ancestry and futurism – premiered on NOWNESS as part of a British Council x BFI showcase, cementing her position as a genre-defying talent with international reach.

In parallel with her commercial career, Jabu continues to develop her narrative work and remains active across photography and exhibition work. Her pieces have shown at international institutions including London’s Serpentine Gallery and Italy’s Museo Meá, while her leadership roles at Girls In Film and international film festivals reflect a commitment to community-building and inclusive creative ecosystems.

Jabu's signing follows Buford’s recent appointment as Executive Producer at JOJX and reflects the company’s broader commitment to cultivating a roster that represents a wide spectrum of artistic voices and creative visions, each one contributing to the future shape of commercial filmmaking.

