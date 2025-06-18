JOJX announces the release of "Anyone Can Be Super," a touching spot created in collaboration with Amazon Ads and DC Studios in celebration of the upcoming Superman film. Directed by rising talent Madeline Clayton and produced by LA-based production company JOJX, the film reimagines the beloved superhero into a symbol of hope and everyday heroism – reminding us that we're all capable of being super, through completing small acts of kindness. The film uses cinematic storytelling to explore how simple gestures can create lasting impact.



The spot follows a young child who wears his cape with pride, inspired by the power of his favourite action figure. Together with his trusty dog, they playfully pretend to be Superman and Krypto as they spread joy and kindness wherever they go. The reward for following suit is early access to see DC Studios' Superman in theaters. The story turns their adventure into a celebration of hope, heroic spirit, and the unshakeable magic of childhood.



Part of DC Studios’ “Anyone Can Be Super” campaign, the film shows how simple acts of kindness can transform everyday people into everyday heroes. Tied to real-world Superman-inspired activations, like Fandango's roundup program benefiting Boys & Girls Clubs of America, the film highlights how anyone can be super in their own way.



“There’s something so nostalgic and timeless about the ‘Superman’ legacy, and being part of the release for James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ has been a real honor,” says JOJX Director Madeline Clayton. “It was a genuine collaboration with the Amazon creative team to bring this story to life — working together to flesh out the script’s details, enhance the humor, and sprinkle in some fun Easter eggs. We had a great time making this one... I mean, who doesn’t love working with kids and dogs?!”



“We’re so proud of this work. It’s rooted in the truth that anyone can be super and inspired by the iconic Superman who taught us to believe in good, even when it’s challenging,” says Rob Alley, Head Entertainment and Media for Amazon Ads Brand Innovation Lab. "Madeline immediately grasped what we were going for and added her unique style and viewpoint. It was a joy collaborating with the JOJX team to create something that uplifts the heroic spirit in all of us."



Produced by JOJX in collaboration with Amazon Ads Brand Innovation Lab, the film blends observational realism with cinematic framing to create a visual love letter to childhood—inspiring others to do good while capturing its boundless imagination, emotional depth, and ability to find goodness in small moments.





