Chivas Regal and Willy's Pies Serve Up Luxury Twist on Matchday Classic

Chivas Regal, the luxury Scotch whisky is teaming up with cult favourite, Willy’s Pies, to serve a limited-edition whisky-infused pie at the Emirates as a tribute to the Gunners community and north London pride.



To celebrate the end of the football season, the Chivas Regal and Willy’s Pie delivers a luxurious take on the typical match-day staple. Infused with Chivas Regal’s signature blended 12 Year Old Scotch whisky, the pie combines the finest Scottish ingredients with a bold blend of flavour, heritage and community spirit. Supporters can expect tender, slow-braised beef brisket, paired with caramelised shallots, deglazed in Chivas Regal 12 Year Old, Isle of Mull cheddar and laced with rich gravy – all wrapped in Willy’s signature buttery puff pastry and finished with gold dust, as an additional nod to the iconic luxury Scotch.



To bring the collaboration to life beyond the pitch, and as part of its wider commitment to delivering elevated entertainment and experiences to supporters, Chivas Regal has enlisted comedian and fellow Arsenal supporter, Mo Gilligan, to launch a new content series ‘Pies and Punchlines’. The first episode will be available on 22nd May and will see Mo serve up pie-related humour and cheeky football banter as he sits down with Arsenal players including Kai Havertz, Mikel Merino, and Leo Trossard. From hilarious deep dives into matchday rituals to player impersonations and unexpected anecdotes, the series offers a light-hearted, behind-the-scenes look at the personalities behind the shirts.

Nick Blacknell, global marketing director, for Chivas Regal, at Chivas Brothers commented, “At Chivas Regal, we’ve always believed success tastes better shared, and there’s no better way to bring that to life than with a pie and a dram on matchday, as we pay homage to the heart and soul of the club - the supporters. Joining forces on this collaboration with both Willy’s and Mo Gilligan – another beloved voice of the Arsenal community – demonstrates our commitment to connecting with fans in a way that feels relevant, entertaining, and reflective of our shared values around craft, community spirit and collective success. Our partnership with Arsenal is rooted in giving back to supporters at the core of everything we do.”



Will Lewis, co-founder of Willy’s Pies, added, “We’re thrilled to be teaming up with Chivas Regal to give back to our spirited community of Gooners with something special as a thank you to their unwavering support all season. The idea was to create a pie that feels as celebratory as the occasion with a touch of Chivas Regal’s signature luxury, and I think we’ve nailed it. The Chivas Regal 12 Year Old blend brings a whole new layer of depth and warmth to the flavour, and we’re excited for fans to taste what we’ve cooked up.”



Supporters looking to get their hands on the Chivas Regal and Willy's Pie can purchase via www.willyspies.com for a limited time, with all proceeds going back in to the community.

