​​Ella Toone Blends Gen Z Energy with Retro Aesthetic for Scentsational Impulse Campaign

Fragrance icon Impulse has marked a bold new chapter with its first major advertising campaign in over 10 years, delivered in partnership with independent media and creative agency Cream and production company Untold Fable. The launch signals a full brand and product relaunch under the refreshed positioning: 'Trust Your Impulse'.

Fronted by Lioness and national treasure Ella Toone, the campaign reintroduces the Impulse butterfly, an iconic brand asset from the '90s and '00s, now brought vividly to life as a character to inject new distinctiveness and fluency into the brand’s storytelling. Toone also features in a limited-edition product range, designed to connect with a new generation of Impulse fans.

The AV-led campaign will run across TV, VOD and social channels throughout the summer to reach highly engaged gen z and millennial female audiences.



Cream was appointed on a full-service brief to lead creative, media planning, and campaign delivery across all channels, with a strong focus on cultural resonance. Production was handled by Untold Fable, with butterfly animation and design by Feral Child. Media is being bought by Zenith as part of its relationship with Elida Beauty.

The campaign blends nostalgic brand love with bold, expressive modernity, reigniting emotional connection while positioning Impulse as a symbol of confidence and self-expression for a new era.

Adam Williams, brand marketing manager at Impulse UK, said, “This is a huge moment for Impulse as we relaunch with a powerful new positioning, distinctive brand assets, and a bold tone of voice. Partnering with Cream has allowed us to build something truly culture-first, relevant, and unmissable. We’re so proud of this new era for Impulse.”

Mark Izatt, director of creative at Cream, said, “Few brands get the chance to return to culture with the energy of Impulse. We’ve loved working on this campaign, bringing a classic brand icon back in a new way, and connecting it with today’s audiences through distinctive storytelling. We can’t wait to see the butterfly fly.”