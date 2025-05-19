DENTSU CREATIVE Promotes Damien Lebreuilly to Creative Director

​DENTSU CREATIVE France, the integrated creative agency of the dentsu group, announces the promotion of Damien Lebreuilly to the position of creative director. He will be responsible for contributing to the agency's creative reputation and influence, under the supervision of Sébastien Zanini, chief creative officer.

"I am extremely fortunate to be surrounded by Damien's talent to develop the agency and make our creations shine internationally. His culture, maturity, and constant high standards already allow us to grow our teams and provide ever more innovative creative solutions to our clients. Together, we also aim to attract talents from all cultures and backgrounds," said Sébastien Zanini, chief creative officer of DENTSU CREATIVE France.

Damien Lebreuilly has nearly 13 years of experience in advertising creation, having worked on numerous projects for brands such as Intermarché, Durex, eBay, Decathlon, Flying Blue, and Peugeot. His work has been recognised with over 80 creative awards in France and internationally, including the renowned Cannes Lions, D&AD, Clio Awards, and One Show Awards.

After internships at Publicis, Havas, and BETC, Damien began his career in 2012 as a copywriter at Marcel. For five years, he created several award-winning campaigns, including 'Le Jus Le Plus Frais' for Intermarché. In 2017, he joined Herezie before becoming a freelancer.

Two years later, Damien joined the dentsu group at Isobar. He was recently appointed creative director of Dentsu Creative, overseeing several creative teams on numerous accounts.