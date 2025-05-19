senckađ
Odyssée - DENTSU CREATIVE designs the new graphic identity for Odyssée

Odyssée
19/05/2025
Odyssée, the brand dedicated to the world of Gaming and Japanese Pop Culture, partners with dentsu France to offer a unique immersive experience, revolutionizing the way the public experiences the history and culture of video games.

As part of this collaboration, DENTSU CREATIVE, the creative agency of the dentsu group, has been entrusted with the creation of the graphic identity and design system.


A strong visual identity inspired by Japan and the gaming universe


The design of the Odyssée logo follows a modular and symbolic logic:

•        An alphabet entirely shaped from circles or segments of circles, creating a strong visual coherence. The letters are reminiscent of geometric typefaces inspired by the Bauhaus movement and futuristic style, particularly used in the gaming and digital universe.

•        A cut-out and segmentation effect evokes pixel art and the modularity of design in gaming. It is also a reference to the mechanics of the game, where shapes interlock and transform.

•        A nod to Japan and its aesthetics with the use of the circle, a strong symbol of Japanese culture. Central in the national flag, the circle is also expressed in the "Ensô" symbol, a brushstroke from Zen calligraphy, representing harmony and infinity. The minimalist and clean design of the logo also recalls the graphic approach of Japanese design.

•.       A modular and adaptable design: the entire typography is declined into icons and animations with variations on the cut-out of circles, reinforcing the innovative and evolving dimension of the Odyssée concept.


"Working on the creation of a new brand for passionate people was a tremendous motivation. Our challenge was to create a strong, lasting identity that could evolve and adapt over time to the rhythm of the Odyssée concept's evolution," declare Sebastien Zanini, Creative Director of DENTSU CREATIVE France, and Delphine Basdevant-Gammelin, Design Director.



Long-term support


DENTSU CREATIVE also collaborates with Odyssée on the eventization of the concept and the creation of a dedicated landing page for its presentation and launch: https://odyssee.gg/

More broadly, the agency will support the brand in its communication throughout the year, with the ambition of making Odyssée shine beyond its borders and establishing it as a must-have reference for all generations of gamers and Japanese pop culture enthusiasts.

