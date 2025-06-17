Dentsu Partners with Evidenza to Integrate Synthetic Audiences Into Next Gen Media Planning

​Dentsu has partnered with Evidenza, to develop a Next Gen planning capability tailored to the evolving demands of the Algorithmic Era by combining Evidenza’s advanced synthetic research platform with dentsu. Audiences, including dentsu’s proprietary CCS panel data set, dentsu’s media teams are fostering a new culture of experimentation—one that delivers greater depth, speed, and agility in planning and activation.

Synthetic audiences are AI-generated digital profiles that reflect real-world audience behaviors and preferences – a fast, cost-effective and flexible alternative to traditional methods. They will allow strategy and planning teams to quickly get closer to their core audiences, unlocking deeper insights and discovering new segments for clients.

“This partnership marks a pivotal step in transforming how brands move from insight to activation,” said Shirli Zelcer, chief data and technology officer, dentsu. “The innovation of combining Evidenza’s AI-powered synthetic audiences with dentsu.Audiences delivers greater precision, speed, and agility in planning and activation. Early results show an 0.87 correlation with traditional research—proving we can match the rigor of legacy methods while accelerating time to value and unlocking new growth opportunities.”

By creating a consistent, data-driven outlook across the media and creative workflow, the partnership will enable brands to deliver more connected, relevant, and effective experiences across the entire customer journey.

“Our ecosystem of industry data and technology partners is critical in helping deliver accelerated growth for clients,” said Will Swayne, global practice president – Media and Integrated Solutions, dentsu. “Where others are putting up walls, dentsu is building bridges with best-of-breed innovators like Evidenza, giving our clients the edge they need in the Algorithmic Era. The integration of synthetic audiences into our strategic planning workflows is only possible because of dentsu’s mindset, underpinned by a cross-practice culture of experimentation.”

“This partnership represents a significant advancement in marketing planning across all categories, with particular benefits for B2B and luxury brands,” said Peter Weinburg, co-founder, Evidenza. “By combining dentsu's media scale and data with Evidenza's synthetic research technology, we're able to dramatically reduce the time from insight generation to campaign activation. This enables B2B marketers to achieve the speed and agility typically associated with consumer marketing while maintaining strategic rigor."

