



To prove the effectiveness of its new straw, the iconic beverage brand Capri-Sun confronts its detractors on social media to change their minds, accompanied by DENTSU CREATIVE, the creative agency of the dentsu group.

Created in 1969, Capri-Sun has become the iconic fruity drink brand, famous for its soft pouches with a straw. Initially designed for children, the brand has managed to conquer all generations, from young urbanites to their parents.

In May 2021, Capri-Sun introduced a recyclable paper straw as part of an eco-friendly initiative dear to the brand. Unfortunately, this change left many consumers dissatisfied, particularly with the difficulty of piercing the juice pouch. They expressed their frustration on social media.

Watch the first video of the campaign: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZGe9URM1c/





Leveraging Haters for the Launch of a More Robust Straw

In response to these negative feedbacks, Capri-Sun France decided to meet its detractors. In collaboration with TikTok content creator @Nico_là, an emerging talent known for his authenticity and sometimes quirky humor, the brand offers them the opportunity to try a brand-new, more robust yet still sustainable straw.

The campaign aims to prove the effectiveness of the new straw and show that the brand has learned from its past mistakes.





A TikTok Content Campaign Based on Humor

Content creator @Nico_là meets two dissatisfied consumers, Louna and content creator @Sma, and challenges them to test the new straw and its ability to pierce the pouch. If they are fully satisfied, they will have the opportunity to become brand ambassadors and lend their image to the new straw.

The result: 2 TikTok videos that turn Haters into Lovers, with humor and derision! Now, enjoying a Capri-Sun is done without frustration and without "the seum," because the new straw works perfectly... finally!!

The initial feedback in the comments on the videos shows viewers' approval of both the content and the original collaboration format with the brand. With 1.2 million organic views on the first video in just 10 days, it's a real success!





Media Plan:

Following the content created with @Nico-là, three new videos are made with the newly recruited ambassadors and are amplified by a paid social campaign via Capri-Sun's social networks. The campaign, orchestrated by IPROSPECT, the media agency of the dentsu group, allows the operation to shine on Meta and TikTok to an audience of young urbanites in affinity with the brand.